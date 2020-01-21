advertisement

Duane “Dog” Chapman has been given a new set of death rumors. The reality TV personality, known for her Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted shows, went on Instagram on Monday to show the latest example of a fake news article claiming he died. The headline of the fake article read: “DUANE. ‘DOG CHAPMAN’. Died from suicide after a depression attack on his illness. I BIBCNEWS.” The featured image was a black and white image of Dog with a “RIP” graphic that claimed he died in 2019.

Of course that was not true. A spam website tried to pretend to be BBC news to get clicks. However, you can see that the URL of the story actually comes from a fake website.

Fans were relieved to know that Dog was still alive and well, but they admitted that the Bounty Hunter’s Instagram post scared the bogus news for a second.

“Dude, the article scared me until I realized I only saw you a few weeks ago in 2020 … haters will hate it,” wrote one fan.

“I almost had a heart attack seriously! Don’t do that to us!” Wrote a second fan.

“Oh my heart has fallen,” added a third.

“That scared me for a moment,” wrote another fan.

“That scared me at first glance. How terrible of you to do that!” a fifth wrote.

Many fans were concerned about the joke and hit the spammers.

“Why does this keep happening? As if they were trying to say that you are dead more than any other celebrity. So annoying,” wrote one fan.

“This is shocking, I can’t believe they would do it,” wrote another. “Hope you and your family are doing well.”

“My God, you keep posting false news. You must be bored. Thank God it’s not true!” another wrote.

“WTF roast them Uncle Dog so cold love the caption died laughing,” wrote another.

The fake news seems to be due to the fact that he was diagnosed with pulmonary embolism in the heart after his wife Beth Chapman passed away in 2019. After Beth’s death, he also struggles with depression. As he summarized in a FOX 31 interview, it was when he had a “broken heart” after losing Beth.

“It feels a lot better now. And I’m going through some psychological things right now so that doesn’t help,” Chapman said. “I think I basically had a broken heart. And of course it will heal.”

