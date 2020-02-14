Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman becomes clear about his bizarre onscreen proposal.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 67-year-old reality star admitted that he and moon Angell are just friends and he asked her the question in Dr. Oz show posed because he is very lonely and she reminds him of the late woman Beth Chapman,

“I’m very lonely,” said Duane, adding that he was interested in Moon – Beth’s long-time assistant and close friend – because “she knew Beth”.

“And she kept talking about Beth,” Remember what Beth told us, “and of course I would light up immediately if she said that. I was fascinated by a dream,” explained Duane.

The star swore to his “Mama and Beth” that his TV proposal had not been written and he knew that Moon’s answer would stop all rumors about his love life.

Although Duane was largely confident that she would reject him, he said before asking Moon, 53, to marry him, he was afraid that she would say “yes”.

“When I said it, I was almost ready to cry, but I knew that she would say no, and if she said no, it did,” he said. “And 98 percent of the rumors went away, the lies went away.”

Now things are back to normal between the two. “She still works for me and takes care of the finances,” said Duane. “I embarrassed her a little and shouldn’t have done it.”

Duane further explained their relationship and insisted that they were not romantic – although Moon would like to chase them if Moon wanted to be.

“Yes, I’ll be honest with you, brother. Yes, I think I would have done it because it was more accessible, ”he said when asked if he would have gone out with her.

While Duane said that Moon was not romantically interested in him, he admitted that he is happy to have her in his life to support her and give advice.

“‘No one will ever love you like Beth,” Moon said to Duane, allegedly. “‘You better stop looking for it because there is no woman who will ever love you so much.'”

“If you lose a spouse, man, or woman, look for it again,” he said. “So you’re looking for it and for someone to tell you, it kind of stopped me on my trail. I like, wow, so she’s cold-blooded. She knows how to stop me and that is a direct point. “

Duane said while trying to jump back into the dating pool it was difficult for his children to watch. Although his boys are mostly supportive, his girls assume that every woman uses him for his fame.

Meanwhile, the star struggles with loneliness while still mourning the death of its beloved Beth.

“Oh, I miss her,” Duane admitted. “Eight months is the worst, it seems like yesterday and they say:” Time heals all wounds. “No, it doesn’t.”

RadarOnline.com readers know that Beth died in June 2019 after years of fighting throat cancer. She was 51 years old.

The two were married for 13 years and Duane said he missed “their comments, their touch, their smell” the most.

“Your encouragement to her,” I’ll hire a real bounty hunter if you don’t catch this guy, “he continued.” She teases me, she [says]: ‘We’ll say the blessing before we eat.’ “

Duane said he hated to admit that Beth was his everything “because I’m such a macho, macho man.”

“But it was the glue that held my family together. Now I have to repeat it and redesign everyone – and we’re all arguing, ”he revealed.