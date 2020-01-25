advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman posted an emotional message on Twitter on Friday about how much he’s still devoted to his late wife Beth Chapman. The reality TV star said there were “no words” and assured Beth that his “soul knows you are at peace”. Beth died on June 26, 2019 at the age of 51 after fighting neck and lung cancer.

No words to say pic.twitter.com/tP6IsjMYnD

– Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) January 24, 2020

The new tweet contained the image of a trailer with two dragonflies.

“My mind is still talking to you and my heart is still looking for you,” is the message from the follower. “But my soul knows that you are at peace.”

Chapman’s fans were also touched by the post, sharing their condolences and their own loss stories.

“Stay tuned, brother,” wrote one.

“You’d be upset if you hurt yourself so much, dog,” wrote another.

“Monday has been a year since I lost my father and I’m still completely gutted,” said a fan. “May our loved ones take care of us now. We hope that healing will come to you and your family.”

“Everything is getting better … my twin has breast cancer … so it just makes me sick,” said another fan. “I really really pray for a new season for your family and … a new season … in life. Make Beth proud that she is still by your side.”

While Chapman continues to mourn Beth on social media, his family finds himself in a drama behind the scenes about his alleged relationship with Moon Angell, a long-time Chapman employee. Rumor has it that the reality TV star is dating Angell, while his daughters Cecily Chapman and Lyssa Chapman have openly disliked them.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years,” Chapman told Radar Online earlier this month. “She went through many ups and downs with my family. All my children are big and on their own, there is no one left to help me! The moon is experienced. It is only that. Who knows what my future will bring, but now.” I need her. There will never be a woman again, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad. “

Chapman did not confirm whether they were romantically involved, but assured the fans that he would not marry again.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him about another Chapman woman, but I did ask him about a friend and he gave me Moon,” he continued.

Lyssa, known as “Baby Lyssa” in “Dog the Bounty Hunter”, made several allegations last week in tweets that had since been deleted and called Angell a “scam”. On January 18, she tweeted the hashtag “Barking Snakes”, which many interpreted as another message addressed to Angell.

Last fall, WGN America aired the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted, which focused on Beth’s fight against cancer. No details of a second season were released, but the show was a huge success for the network.

Photo credit: Getty Images

