Cecily Chapman, daughter of the late dog Beth Chapman, the star of The Bounty Hunter, showed support for her stepsister Lyssa Chapman earlier this month in the ongoing family drama about Duane “Dog” Chapman’s relationship with Moon Angell. Chapman retweeted a message Lyssa posted shortly before Lyssa was arrested on January 30th. The Chapman daughters have raised concerns about Angell’s involvement in Duane’s life since Beth died in June 2019.

#WhatARealWomanLooksLike @MrsdogC I went to @BubbaGumpCo today and said goodbye to your booth. I remember all the drinks, memories, shopping trips, Christmas and fun we had. I miss you so much. Constantly trying to keep your legacy alive. ❤️❤️❤️ @icEciLy pic.twitter.com/tWb4IJzygg

– Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC), January 31, 2020

On January 30, Lyssa tweeted a photo of Beth in a bikini with the hashtag “What a Real Woman Looks Like”.

“I went to (Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.) today and said goodbye to your booth,” wrote Lyssa. “I remember all the drinks, memories, shopping trips, Christmas and FUN we had. I miss you so much. I try to keep your legacy alive.”

Lyssa, known as “Baby Lyssa” on Dog the Bounty Hunter, also tagged Chapman. In response, Chapman tweeted the post again.

Chapman and Lyssa disapproved of Angell and used Twitter to voice their complaints. On January 16, Chapman announced that it was even blocked by Angell.

“Lol greatest (traitor) I’ve ever seen!” Chapman wrote to Angell. “Take my mother away from you – she’s so disgusted by your a – bye Felicia, oh, I mean, I want to be (Beth).”

Though Chapman, Lyssa, and fans feared Angell and Duane might have a romantic relationship, Lyssa’s father joined Dr. Oz show up and insisted that this is not the case.

“I think that will stop a lot,” Duane said with Angell at his side. “Moon Angell, do you want to marry me?”

“What? No,” answered Angell. “We are friends, Duane. I love you as a friend.”

“I know, but I want everyone else to know,” Duane added.

Duane also told Angell that he had helped him stop thinking about suicide after Beth’s death.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” said Duane. “I’m Apache, I didn’t want to kill myself with a gun or anything. I wanted to take a lot of pills because she left – Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought I just need a drink a water.”

In the meantime, Lyssa is in legal trouble. Back on January 30, she was arrested in Hawaii and later charged with two harassment crimes for allegedly persecuting a man and a woman. The woman is said to be Lyssa’s girlfriend.

Lyssa has also been accused of “harassing, annoying or alarming the two arrest officers Kevin Rojas and Alema Everett”.

“The whole thing was really annoying,” said Lyssa, released on bail of $ 600, about the incident. “I’m sorry and embarrassed. It was a stressful time for me and my family.”