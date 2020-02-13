The emergency services found the dog by the man’s side when they arrived.



The aftermath of Storm Ciara continued to hit Britain when strong winds caused a tree to fall on a dog walker in the 1960s and kill him immediately. While the dog was not injured in the incident, he did not leave his owner’s side and the emergency services had to take the pet with him.

According to reports from Mirror.co.uk, the man had walked his dog in Black Woods near Woolton Road in Liverpool on Tuesday when he was hit by a falling tree. Emergency services found the dog by the man’s side when they arrived, Liverpool Echo reported.

The identity of the deceased was verified using the pet’s microchip, after which his relatives were informed of the tragedy.

Liverpool City Council spokesman said: “A man in his sixties died after being hit by a falling branch in Black Wood, Woolton, in high winds. Emergency services remain at the scene and the area is expected to be cordoned off for some . ” Time.”

This is the second such death caused by Storm Ciara, when a 58-year-old man died earlier after a tree fell on his car in Hampshire, the BBC reported, while Dennis is expected to hit a new storm in parts of the UK this weekend becomes.

Storm Dennis could cause flooding, gusts of more than 60 mph, and heavy rain, the Met Office said.