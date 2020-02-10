Happy Hounds dog food is being recalled following an urgent FSA warning. The dog food range is recalled after fears that it could harm pets and owners.
Which products are being recalled?
Raw diced chicken dog food
Package size 1.5 kg
Batch code 1075
Shelf life until September 12, 2020
Raw Chicken & Tripe dog food
Package size 1kg
Batch code 1199/809
Shelf life until July 19, 2020
Raw Chicken & Beef Dog Food
Package size 1kg
Batch code 1223/828
Shelf life until November 18, 2020
Raw Chicken Dog Food
Package size 2.5 kg
Batch code 1233
Shelf life until November 12, 2020
Raw Chicken Dog Food
Package size 2.5 kg
Batch code 1235
Shelf life until November 18, 2020
Raw chicken wing tips
Package size 1.5 kg
Batch code 1235
Shelf life until November 18, 2020
Raw tripe
Package size 2.5 kg
Batch code 838
Shelf life until November 15, 2020
Raw liver
Package size 1kg
Batch code 838
Shelf life until November 27, 2020
Raw Chopped Chicken & Kuttelfutter
Package size 1kg
Batch code 1237/839
Shelf life until November 27, 2020
Raw chicken drumsticks
Package size 1.5 kg
Batch code 1236
Shelf life until December 3, 2020
Another food recall that has an impact on human nutrition was conducted last week.
Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose remembered Muller yogurt, which posed a threat after small pieces of metal were found in the product.
The FSA said: “Müller is recalling several products because they could contain small metal parts due to a manufacturing defect.”
Müller calls the products back and brings notices to the stores to inform the customers.