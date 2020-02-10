Happy Hounds dog food is being recalled following an urgent FSA warning. The dog food range is recalled after fears that it could harm pets and owners.

Which products are being recalled?

Raw diced chicken dog food

Package size 1.5 kg

Batch code 1075

Shelf life until September 12, 2020

Raw Chicken & Tripe dog food

Package size 1kg

Batch code 1199/809

Shelf life until July 19, 2020

Raw Chicken & Beef Dog Food

Package size 1kg

Batch code 1223/828

Shelf life until November 18, 2020

Raw Chicken Dog Food

Package size 2.5 kg

Batch code 1233

Shelf life until November 12, 2020

Raw Chicken Dog Food

Package size 2.5 kg

Batch code 1235

Shelf life until November 18, 2020

Raw chicken wing tips

Package size 1.5 kg

Batch code 1235

Shelf life until November 18, 2020

Raw tripe

Package size 2.5 kg

Batch code 838

Shelf life until November 15, 2020

Raw liver

Package size 1kg

Batch code 838

Shelf life until November 27, 2020

Raw Chopped Chicken & Kuttelfutter

Package size 1kg

Batch code 1237/839

Shelf life until November 27, 2020

Raw chicken drumsticks

Package size 1.5 kg

Batch code 1236

Shelf life until December 3, 2020

Another food recall that has an impact on human nutrition was conducted last week.

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose remembered Muller yogurt, which posed a threat after small pieces of metal were found in the product.

The FSA said: “Müller is recalling several products because they could contain small metal parts due to a manufacturing defect.”

Müller calls the products back and brings notices to the stores to inform the customers.