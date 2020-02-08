NEW YORK – When around 25,000 people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge this month to speak out against anti-Semitism, few Orthodox Jews appeared to be on the scene.

“It is my identifiable Orthodox Jewish community that has been attacked more than any other lately,” said Jewish community activist Chaskel Bennett at the post-march rally. “Even though we are desperately sounding the alarm, we really haven’t seen enough compassion for this sad reality to date – even for some of us.”

In the run-up to the massive declaration of solidarity, questions arose in the Orthodox community as to whether they should attend the event. Some Orthodox Jews said they felt excluded from organizational efforts, some felt out of place in the mass of Jews of other denominations, and others believed the march should have gone through the Orthodox neighborhoods, which were directly affected by the upsurge in anti-Semitic incidents were.

The divide between Orthodox and non-Orthodox Jews has emerged in the wake of the recent wave of violent attacks on Orthodox Jews in Jersey City, Brooklyn and Monsey in New York’s Rockland County.

“There is particularly ignorance in American Judaism when it comes to Haredim” – Orthodox Jews – said Eli Steinberg, a member of the community and resident of Lakewood, New Jersey. “There are many years of history that have brought us to this point, but there is a perception of Haredim as a subclass and that is dangerous.”

He said to Haaretz: “It is not something that anyone created today, but I think it is something that there are people who exploit today.” There were definitely people in the Jewish community who wanted to take advantage of and deepen this division. ”

Steinberg, who uses TheMeturgeman on Twitter, believes that the separation between Orthodox Jews and the rest of the Jewish community has created a “landscape in which the worst things anyone wants to say about us automatically become credible.”

He added to the mainstream Jewish community that there was “no understanding of the life of the Haredim and Haredi as something human … I only wish that people who are not Haredi would understand us as human beings and learn about them.”

Avi Greenstein, CEO of Boro Park Jewish Community Council in Brooklyn, said he was grateful for the recent expressions of solidarity from the rest of the Jewish community, including the march.

“I went there strong and proud as a Jew,” he said. “We have to build bridges, but you have to appreciate it if they do something like that.” Still, Greenstein believes that “absolutely more can be done” to bridge the gap between Orthodox Jews and the rest of the community.

“There should be some level of trust and cooperation,” he said, adding that the Boro Park Jewish Community Council is ready to work with organizations outside the Orthodox Jewish world to “create a level of respect for that.” people can live their life and culture and do not threaten others, and that people should be valued and respected for their culture. ”

He added, “I think we’re on our way there.”

A closed world?

The Orthodox Jewish community has been at the forefront of recent anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn, Monsey and Jersey City. Last year, the NYPD recorded 234 anti-Semitic incidents in New York City. In the five weeks from December 1 to January 6, the Anti-Defamation League confirmed 43 anti-Semitic incidents in the State of New York, up from 30 in the same period last year.

New York state figures include eleven reported assaults against Jews, including the knife stab in Monsey that injured five people on a rabbi’s Hanukkah party. 22 incidents of anti-Jewish harassment; and 10 acts of anti-Semitic vandalism. This list excludes the fatal shots in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City on December 10th. Most of the victims of these attacks were Orthodox Jews.

Regarding the divide between Orthodox and non-Orthodox Jews, Steinberg said he was concerned “that the Haredim are somehow judgmental or do not accept that non-religious Jews are human.”

Steinberg noted, however, that Orthodox Jews who do not want to violate religious rules find it difficult to reach people outside the Orthodox community by accepting a more secular lifestyle.

“Without jeopardizing their religious values, the Haredi would do everything to make the non-religious Jews feel closer to them,” he said, adding that some religious values ​​do not have the same weight from person to person.

“If I have a religious value that is important to me and not important to someone else, that other person could say,” Why do you allow us to get closer? “He said.” You are irrational and it is your fault that we are not close. ”

Steinberg added that preconceived notions of Orthodox Jews as a closed community are “very difficult to overcome”. He was not sure whether “the Haredi community is ready to change this”.

But for an activist from the Orthodox community in Crown Heights, Yaacov Behrman, the lack of understanding goes both ways.

“I think as much as the secular Jew doesn’t understand the Orthodox Jew, the Orthodox Jew understands the secular Jewish mindset less,” said Behrman, a member of the Chabad movement. “I think the Orthodox community could be more open.”

According to Behrman, some of the Haredi community’s strategies for contacting secular Jews show that they do not understand the “liberal spirit”. One example is the debate about the quality of education at Yeshivas.

“I think the secular Jews only want the good in the world and they think that by forcing Yeshivas to change their curriculum [for example], they think they are doing good,” he said.

However, a resident of Borough Park, the Orthodox Jew Yosef Rappaport, said it often feels like secular Jews “treat progressivism as some people treat religion: doctrinaries, Orthodox, either my way or the freeway. ”

“This is not how people interact with each other,” he said. “I definitely believe that the way secular and leftist Jews behave undermines the all-time progressives in our community. You undermine people like me. You have to stand up for us. ”

Rappaport said that portraying Orthodox Jews as radical, closed, or judgmental hurts the moderate among them, “those who recognize the other side.”

This month’s No Hate No Fear march has been the greatest sign of solidarity with the New York Jewish community in recent years. Rappaport was among the few Orthodox Jews present and said that he felt very hugged at the event.

“Me and my son, we couldn’t take two steps without being stopped by people,” he said. “There is an incredibly strong thirst for Jewish unity.” Rappaport came to the protest with a sign that read, “Don’t wait until we’re dead, show solidarity with our way of life.”

“Basically, this march was a funeral march,” he said, adding that city organizers and large Jewish organizations don’t normally consult with the Brooklyn Orthodox community about such efforts.

“The whole thing is a bit paternalistic,” he said. “It’s like,” Hey, we’re coming to help you, Santa Claus is coming to town to save you. ”

Rappaport believes that the mainstream Jewish community for Orthodox Jews should not only emerge after catastrophic events such as the stabbing of Monsey Hanukkah or the shooting of Jersey City, but should also stand up for them in the daily fight against anti-Semitism in order to achieve real solidarity create.

“I’m not talking about coming and making a campfire and singing” Kumbaya “with the Orthodox. We don’t need that. But were you in court to fight the good fight? Fighting American civil liberties?” He asked, “Your silence is deafening.”

As he put it: “From Boca Raton to Hollywood to Jackson, New Jersey, there are disputes about zoning with the synagogues of the Orthodox Jews and so on. The Jewish establishment should take vigorous action against violations of American discrimination laws against Orthodox Jews and wage a good fight. ”

Steinberg said that recent solidarity statements by the larger Jewish community are “definitely appreciated” despite the low participation of the Orthodox community, but he also wants to ensure that such events lead to measures against anti-Semitism.

“You didn’t protect a Jew by walking across the Brooklyn Bridge,” he said. “But if you walk across the Brooklyn Bridge and that motivates people to recognize that there is a problem … and they do the real work, the march is successful and worth something.”

The “worst-case scenario,” he added, is that some demonstrators believe that marching is sufficient or that they use their participation as protection against allegations of anti-Semitism.

“You cannot allow people who continue to dehumanize Haredim in America to say, ‘What do you mean? I am a Jew. “Or what do you mean? I marched, ”said Steinberg.

According to Steinberg, one way to close this gap is to rehumanize Orthodox Jews for the rest of the Jewish community.

“If you want to have a relationship with a Haredi Jew, you can find a Haredi Jew and even learn Torah with him only once a week,” he said. “You will be able to appreciate this person and his way of life.”

Rappaport added that non-Orthodox Jews should ensure that they are “seen as a friend.”

“Show me that you are a brother,” he said. “A brother is not quiet when another brother is in pain or under attack. If you only come to your brother’s funeral, that’s not something that upsets me. ”

Behrman, whose late parents “were born secular and stubbornly liberalized before they became Orthodox,” as he put it, said the relationship between the various Jewish communities was critical, but saw no conflict between the secular and Orthodox; He believes this perception is “incorrect in America”.

The relationship, he said, was already burgeoning in many areas.

“It has been happening in Crown Heights for 70 years, which can be a good example of interaction with the secular world for some of the other Haredi communities. In business, people are interacting all the time, ”he said.

“I have many very close relationships and friendships with secular Jewish organizations. They respect our values ​​and our culture very much. ”

Greenstein, who campaigned for the unification of the community in the face of the wave of anti-Semitic attacks, said all Jews were affected by anti-Semitic sentiments.

“They may not recognize you, we can be more easily attacked because of our uniform and the places we live, but let’s not forget that haters hate us all and we have to represent each other,” he said.

Contamination in the media

In recent weeks, the controversy has been shaken by an article in The National Review of January 13, in which the author aimed to explain the “smoldering” tensions in cities with a growing Orthodox Jewish community.

According to the article, the Orthodox Jewish community is a “heavy consumer of government funds such as Medicaid and food stamps. This is due to the fact that many of the men either do not work or have a low salary and instead devote their time to studying religious texts. ”

The author, Zachary Evans, added that members of the community “are mass-voting as a block in the elections for candidates agreed by the community leaders.”

The conservative National Review was also heavily criticized for including the quote from an anonymous non-Orthodox Jewish New Yorker that many Hasidic Jews as “locusts moving from church to church … only take out all resources. ”

The article, which was later defended by the publication, was viewed by many online commentators as an excuse for anti-Semitism and as a contribution to a “we against you” narrative about Orthodox Jews.

“The way the media dealt with people like me, clearly Orthodox Jews, has done a lot of damage,” said Steinberg. “Anyone can say anything about Orthodox Jews and newspapers print it without checking anything.”

He said that there has been “a little bit of introspection in the media lately, and that is very welcome,” but the disparagement of Orthodox Jews in the media is something his community has “been dealing with for years”.

“I firmly believe that there is a strong correlation between the recent increase in anti-Semitic attacks and reporting,” added Greenstein, mentioning another topical issue in the media, yeshiva education.

The issue has made headlines recently because the New York Department of Education has made a proposal to regulate teaching in orthodox schools. This is the case after former students claimed that they had not received enough lessons in secular studies, especially in English.

“Okay, fair enough, that was your experience,” said Greenstein. “But the narrative, made by respected mainstream media representatives who marginalized the entire community, didn’t honestly report or say that all Yeshiva refused to bring up children, is the most distant thing.”

According to Greenstein, many reporters have not looked deeply enough into their representations of the community and generalized them “in a very large pot”.

“People really don’t know or realize the contributions that the Orthodox Jewish community makes to society,” he said. “This is a story that has not been told, and because it has not been told, the haters can manipulate” We Against You “.”