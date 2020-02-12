Christians are called to strive for perfection, but sometimes this quest can actually prevent you from leading a happy and successful life. Doubt, fear of failure and obsession with details can be obstacles to achieving a goal. Psychiatrist Frédéric Fanget offers some simple advice that you can use in your everyday life when it comes to being a perfectionist.

Stéphanie Combe: What is Perfectionism?

Frédéric Fanget: Is there a little voice deep inside you that always whispers “more”, “better”, “you have to do a little more”? This is a catalyst that can motivate you, help you persevere, and even lead to some success. However, if it is not activated, it can also become unhealthy, which leads to fear and inactivity.

This type of perfection seeks racial “pleasure challenged” individuals. These are the people who can no longer enjoy their success and who are always striving for more ambitious projects. Perfectionism keeps an individual in a permanent state of stress. The fear of failure makes him extremely meticulous and compromises his ability to prioritize, which means that he cannot possibly waste much time on details.

Perfectionism is usually an unhealthy reaction to anxiety. The person who suffers from it is a victim of their eternal “yes, but …”. It is difficult for him to admit that he has done something well or that something good can happen to him. As soon as this happens, he issues a “but”, which leads to a litany of possible mistakes and omissions.

One of my patients expected to use this “yes” about 37 times a day! I encouraged her to stop after the “yes” and to enjoy the positive emotions it creates when she speaks well of herself without denigrating or diminishing her success. The additional “but” undermines self-esteem and catalyzes the perfectionist to do even more. People like this have to learn to settle for doing something good with a “yes” without constantly striving for perfection.

Should everyone be careful with perfectionism?

The sense of perfectionism affects men and women equally, especially with regard to their careers. The desire to live up to your hierarchy, climb a career ladder, and make more money can lead to permanent stress, insomnia, and anger, which can affect family life. Sometimes this stress can turn into a burnout. This demanding type can also manifest itself in leisure activities, especially in sports where performance replaces pleasure and relaxation.

There are three factors that promote developmental perfectionism, generally from early childhood: The first corresponds to a personality type: those who (often wrongly) believe that they are expected to produce excellent results. The second is rooted in imitation – when one or two parents are perfectionists. The third factor arises from situations in which a child is forced to become its parents’ protector. In circumstances such as marriage or family problems, the child forces himself to be obedient and responsible so as not to aggravate the problems of adults.

All of this is a fruit of a context, but not all siblings are perfectionists …

You can add social factors that are not the root of perfectionism, but a fertile ground for its cultivation. School is a form of perfecting. The constant mantra is: “You can do better.” Our society also demands zero mistakes – a perfect body type, an acceptable worldview and the error-free and fast execution of professional tasks. Everyone has to be personally and professionally successful. Depending on our personality, our education and our background, we are all more or less sensitive to this pressure.

Where do hardworking students fit in?

There is a good and a bad kind of perfectionism. It is good if it serves to achieve an important goal. Imagine a surgeon performing an operation in slapdash fashion, or a pilot who does not fully master his flight instruments. The good kind of perfectionism is constructive. It allowed me to become a doctor and to highlight many details and memorize them. But if I continued to use the highlighter indiscriminately for everything in my daily life, for my letters or bills, it would quickly turn into something pathological. So here is a key: adjust your sense of perfectionism to what you want to achieve.

Do perfectionists know who they are and what they want?

No, and here is the tragedy. In pursuing the illusion of perfection, the individual is no longer himself. He loses contact with reality, with his wishes, his needs and ends up losing consciousness. The perfectionist inhibits his own feelings, hides his concerns and limits. In order to return to one’s true self in the deepest sense of the word, this awareness must be restored. A person can feel tired, irritated and stressed. A person can show weakness and ask for help.

How do we help a child with an excessive sense of perfectionism and exaggerated expectations?

You should ask him to think of people he appreciates and who are not perfect. You should also emphasize that mistakes play an important role in life – often even more than success. Avoid turning mistakes into tragedies and show the child how this error can become a source of progress. Encourage the process of trying, not the results. If the grades are good, help the child realize that repeating a lesson three times instead of ten times is good enough. The most important thing is to allow the child to get out of “100% perfect”. I also warn you of all forms of relaxation that involve “perfect” performance. Dance, piano and judo must be fun instead of turning into a new race for prizes and recognition.

How do we become less demanding?

Cognitive behavioral therapy works well for perfectionists because they place high demands on themselves and never expect so much from others.

How is excessive perfectionism removed and how much time can it take?

This happens very gradually after you have examined all areas in which you practice perfectionism. You should choose an area where you want to lower your expectations. You should be careful: it would not be realistic to stop striving for perfectionism overall. Lowering the level of expectations is already a great victory, the first blow against perfectionism. The person can feel more relaxed, happier and more confident.

And one last warning: avoid getting into the pit of “therapeutic perfectionism”. Reaching a quarter of the goal in six months or in a year can be more than enough.

So if we accept our limits, will we improve our lives?

To make everything perfect, the perfectionist has to do without the essentials. I have my patients write down all of their weekly activities. Then I ask what your goals are: what would you regret if you hadn’t done it if you died tomorrow? The most common answers are: I look after my spouse, my children, etc. Then I ask how much time they devote to these priorities over the course of the week. And they have to conclude that they have done absolutely nothing in relation to what is important to them.

First, the perfectionist tackles the uncomfortable tasks in his life, and this leaves him no time to grapple with his real goals. His own life misses him. If he notices this, it acts like an electric shock. The right solution is to keep an eye on your own goals and to invest in the essentials.

