Does Justin Verlander use a Twitter burner account to defend himself?

In the event that you’ve been in a bubble and haven’t heard it yet, Major League Baseball has determined it Houston Astros cheated by using electronics to steal plates in 2017. Because of their findings, MLB (now former) has suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and (now former) GM Jeff Luhnow. Not long after the news came that the two were suspended, they were both fired by the Astros.

Over the years, former Detroit Tigers and current Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has been very outspoken about cheating in baseball, but he is 100% silent since the Astros have been found guilty of stealing signs.

Or does he have.

According to reports, some believe Verlander has used a burner Twitter account with the handle @ Jonatha19721565 to defend himself and to separate himself from cheating with the Astros.

Here are a few examples thanks to MSN.

What do you think, Nation? Does this Justin Verlander have this ‘burner’ account or is it just a loyal Verlander fan who defends his / her favorite player?

