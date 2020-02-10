<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-department-of-child-safety%2Cneglect%2Csadness%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cchild-abuse%2Cphoenix-police-department%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Flaurieroberts&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: The Arizona Department of Child Safety should be informed if there have been reports of ill-treatment in a house where two children have been beaten and one has been found dead in the attic.

Rafael and Maribel Loera

Two children abused, one child dead in the attic and where was the childcare department in Arizona?

Did the child protection agency have reports that parents Rafael and Maribel Loera abused or neglected their children?

Before the 11-year-old recently called 911, she checked in alone for two days and was hungry, that is.

Before the Phoenix police announced that the father set the house on fire, the skeleton of her 13-year-old sister was discovered in the attic.

Before the police found that both the 11-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother had been repeatedly beaten with an electric cord and broomstick.

It’s a simple question, DCS

It seems a pretty simple question: Has DCS ever had reports that these kids need help?

DCS refuses to respond, citing confidentiality requirements.

However, the agency flipped confidentiality as permitted last week – revealing that the children were adopted in 2017, the year the father says the 13-year-old girl died.

“The last adoption of the Loera was completed in 2016, before the date on which the recently discovered remains were reported,” said DCS spokesman Darren DaRonco in a statement released late last week. “The department has received no family reports since its final adoption in 2016, until we received a report on January 20, 2020.”

OK, but did the department get reports of abuse or neglect before it was finally adopted in 2016? (Which of course would lead to another question if the answer was yes: what did the agency do?)

Keyword DaRonco: “We strive to provide the public with as much information as possible in accordance with legal requirements. At this point in time, the specific legal criteria by which we can answer your question have not been met. “

Me: “Why can DCS publish information about the adoption of these children, but no information about whether there have been complaints about abuse before?”

DaRonco: “The state law allows DCS to release information if it meets the clarifying and correct standard set out in ARS 8-807. The law states that DCS may release information to clarify and correct what is publicly released Yesterday we released information for clarification or correction which has already been published in various articles. “

That is not all the law says

According to ARS 8-807, the agency “can confirm, clarify, correct, or supplement information about allegations or actual cases of child abuse or neglect that have been published by a source or sources outside the department.”

Since the 11-year-old called Maribel her foster mother and this was reported by the media, DCS decided to “clarify and correct” the record to show that the agency was off hook.

But the public has no right to know, in order to “supplement” his report with information.

Interesting how that works, isn’t it? DCS can tell us that the adoption process that would have brought the agency home was complete. There is nothing to see here.

However, it is not said whether the agency was previously called in to help a group of children who were certain to be saved.

It was confidential.

I wonder who we’re protecting here.

You can reach Roberts at [email protected]

