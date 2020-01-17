Does Brexit affect my vacation? Experts are giving new advice on travel in 2020

advertisement

New guidelines have been issued for British holidaymakers traveling to the EU after Brexit Day at the end of the month.

ABTA, the travel industry association, has updated its recommendations before Britain leaves the European Union on January 31.

After leaving the EU, there is a transition period of 11 months to the end of December, in which ABTA indicates that the UK will continue to comply with EU regulations.

The news comes when the travel industry tries to reassure tourists that the 2020 summer vacation will not be affected by Brexit.

Earlier instructions from ABTA had indicated that passport validity and health care could change immediately – and drivers’ licenses and ability to take pets abroad could also be affected.

Abta says there will be an 11-month transition period for British travelers

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

However, the agency now expects “at least until the end of December” that the regulations for passports, the transport of pets abroad and the European health insurance cards (EHIC) will remain as they currently apply to British passport holders.

ABTA says: “If Parliament ratifies the proposed readmission agreement before January 31, 2020, Britain will enter a transition phase, which means that everything will stay the same and you can go on as you are doing until at least the end of December 2020 . “

Mark Tanzer, Managing Director of ABTA, said: “The UK is ready to enter a new phase of Brexit from January 31st when the trade talks begin and if this happens nothing will change when it comes to travel.

“This means that valid passports can still be used, EHIC cards can still be used and the same gates can be used at border checkpoints.

“People can continue to make their travel plans with the certainty that things won’t change until late 2020.

“As the UK’s most trusted travel agency, ABTA has actively advised travelers throughout the Brexit process and will continue to do so as long-term relationships with the EU become clearer.”

ABTA’s Brexit Council can be read in full here.

European health insurance card

(Image: PA)

ABTA has published answers to frequently asked questions from British tourists who want to go on vacation in the EU after Brexit.

Generally. The advice is that travel within the EU will not change for British holidaymakers during the transition Period from January 31 to the end of 2020:

Airplanes, trains, buses and ferries

According to the ABTA, the flights will operate normally during the transition period, which is expected to apply for the rest of 2020. Ferries and cruise ships will operate normally, as many operate according to international rules. Coaches can continue to and from the EU and other EU countries, as can Eurostar trains connecting the UK to the mainland of the EU and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland.

Drive

The full UK driver’s license is still valid in the EU after 31 January 2020, at least for the transitional period that lasts until the end of the calendar year. Full license holders do not need international permission, green card GB stickers for insurance to use their vehicle in the EU.

Visa

UK travelers will not need a visa to enter the EU in 2020.

passes

All valid passports can still be used. Travelers do not have to stay in their passport for more than six months as long as it is valid for the entire trip. UK travelers can use their passport to enter the EU.

Should I take out travel insurance for Brexit?

ABTA says: “The best way to protect your vacation is to book a package. It is then the responsibility of the travel provider to ensure that your vacation is offered and offer an alternative or refund if it cannot be delivered.

“It is important that, whenever and wherever you travel, you have adequate travel insurance that meets your specific needs, including any known illnesses or activities that you are planning.”

European health insurance card and travel insurance

In the case of a Brexit deal, you still have the right to receive medical care in another EU country with EHIC cards registered in the UK.

Take pets abroad

There will be no change in pet travel after January 31, 2020.

Data Roaming

According to EU regulations, the cost of calling, sending messages or using the Internet on your phone is the same in the EU in the UK and will continue after 31 January 2020.

