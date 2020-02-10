FILE – In this photo dated August 10, 2019, Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts encounters an RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Boston. Betts has a $ 27 million contract with the Red Sox. It is the highest one-year salary for a referee player. (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer, file)

Days after the Mookie Betts trade was reportedly delayed due to a prospect’s medical examination, a new three-team trade was agreed, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Aside from another unforeseen obstacle, the Los Angeles Dodgers Boston Red Sox outfielders will take over Betts, one of the best players in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers would get Betts and Pitcher David Price.

The return of the Red Sox includes Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong, according to ESPN.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Los Angeles would send Kenta Maeda $ 10 million in cash and a “low-level” perspective to the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota would send Brusdar Graterol and the # 67 pull ax to the Dodgers.

Graterol was originally supposed to go to the Red Sox, but Boston retired after analyzing his medical records.

The delay in this trade also delayed the trade between the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, which centered on outfield player Joc Pederson.

The trade would have sent Pederson, Pitcher Ross Stripling, and Prospect Andy Pages to the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo and a prospect, according to ESPN.

If the Dodgers bought betts, the Pederson trade deal would make up for the salary.

Follow @Logan_Newsman