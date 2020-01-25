Documentary film about the deadly Camp Fire debuts in Sundance

advertisement

By JAKE COYLE AP Filmwriter

PARK CITY, Utah – Ron Howard knew Paradise, the northern California city that was destroyed by the most destructive wildfire in California history.

His mother-in-law had lived there and he had visited the city. He had a certain understanding of his people. Howard visited it ten days after the so-called campfire swept through paradise, killing 85 people and destroying some 19,000 buildings.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

A little over a year later, Howard came to the Sundance Film Festival to premiere Rebuilding Paradise, a documentary he made about the aftermath of the campfire, including the colossal cleanup and reconstruction efforts of the narrow rural community.

“It’s the story of a community, not the story of a fire,” Howard said in an interview. “It is a story of a very cruel trial.”

It is the third documentary in four years for Howard after “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week” and “Pavarotti”. But “Rebuilding Paradise” was a more open exercise.

“There was no thesis to prove,” said Howard. “It’s my first real Vérité documentary, in which you work with yourself, the local producers and some cameras. You just ask questions and see what the story will look like.”

This included meeting the inhabitants of paradise, some of whom came to the premiere of the film at the Park City Festival. Steve “Woody” Culleton, a former Mayor of Paradise, who moved to the house he and his wife converted in December, said the film captured the resilience of Paradise’s small towns.

“Immediately after the disaster, many people came to the city. We were taken advantage of. We were exploited by (Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.) and the cleaning teams. We were exploited by the media that left after a week, ”said Culleton. “It wasn’t like that. Lizz Morhaim and Xan Parker, the producers, spent the year with us. They were there.”

The reconstruction of paradise is largely beyond the discussion of climate change and instead focuses on the burden of reconstruction and the persistence of the urban population. Howard made sure not to pull politics into the film.

“This is not about politics. If I wanted to make a film about climate change, there would be all sorts of charts and data and the ability to talk to statistics, ”said Howard. “But I think we all feel that these types of problems, for whatever reason, are more directly or through relatives touched or lived. What does that mean? Then what?”

National Geographic will release Rebuilding Paradise later this year.

