Magnolia Pictures has released a new trailer for Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, an upcoming documentary by Martin Scorsese. The film, which will hit theaters on February 21, will be shot by Daniel Roher and focuses primarily on Robertson’s personal journey, including an insight into his life before the band. Check out the trailer below.

Once Were Brothers also includes interviews with Robertson’s friends and associates like Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and others. The title refers to a title from Robertson’s new solo album Sinematic.

In 2018, the band’s debut Music From Big Pink from 1968 was reissued for its 50th birthday.

Read “The Band Before They Were The Band: A Hearing Guide” on the pitch.

