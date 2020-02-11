Egyptian doctors have taken the time to launch a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of female genital mutilation (FGM) after the death of a 12-year-old girl. They don’t want their white coats to be stained with blood. ”

In Egypt, genital cutting of girls was banned in 2008, but it still exists – a 2016 UN child aid survey found that 87 percent of women and girls ages 15 to 49 had gone through the procedure.

The campaign entitled “White Coats” showed posters with the slogans “No to FGM” and “FGM is a Crime” at a subway station in Cairo, where doctors in white coats distributed leaflets about the dangers of the practice.

Organizer Randa Fakhr El Deen, head of the NGO’s union against harmful practices in women and children, said the doctors on the ward faced the challenges of FGM advocates, but the campaign was important.

“We want to tell other doctors that we don’t want our white lab coats to be stained with blood, as well as citizens who oppose this practice with medicine,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Some ultra-conservatives were not convinced of what we said, but we opened up a discussion with them, answered their arguments, and answered all of their questions.”

The world’s leaders have committed to eradicate FGM by 2030, but activists say the age-old ritual, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia, is deeply rooted in many places.

It can cause permanent mental and physical health problems, including chronic infections, menstrual cramps, infertility, pregnancy and birth complications.

Last month, Egyptian authorities arrested a retired doctor responsible for performing illegal FGM surgery and the death of a 12-year-old girl. The girl’s parents were also arrested.

All have been released since then, but the investigation continues and activists against FGM expect to be brought to justice.

The ritual is based on the desire to control female sexuality, but is often justified in conservative societies for cultural or religious reasons.

Women’s and children’s rights groups in Egypt say the ban has not been enforced well and that much of society allows FGM, which is widely practiced by both Christians and Muslims.

The majority of FGM interventions are performed by doctors and nurses in private clinics, the rest are performed at home, according to the 2014 Egypt Demographic and Health Survey.

“It’s a religious thing. Do you want to change religion?” said subway user Ibrahim Hassan in response to the “White Coats” campaign. “You only listen to what the West says.”

Fakhr El Deen informed Hassan that FGM had no religious foundation and was not taught at medical schools in Egypt.