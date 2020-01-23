Doctors at UTMB Health's Galveston National Laboratory are working on the coronavirus vaccine

advertisement

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) – UTMB researchers are monitoring the recent spread of the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of people and killed 17 people.

The United States is the sixth country in which the virus has been reported. Last week, officials started inspecting passengers from central China at major airports.

“We have played a role in things like Ebola,” said UTMB health professor Dr. T. G. Ksiazek.

advertisement

UTMB is home to a national laboratory and its researchers have observed outbreaks similar to the coronavirus.

“We were similarly engaged with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and we hope to be involved in it,” said Ksiazek.

The Galveston National Laboratory houses a powerhouse of knowledge and experience in studying, understanding and treating outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funds GNL laboratories and operations, according to its website.

“Research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the world’s most dangerous diseases is a top priority for the laboratory,” the website said.

Ksiazek said UTMB researchers are preparing to potentially engage in the fight against coronavirus, which many of his colleagues have already done.

He said that because the virus is so new there is no immunity to it and hopes that the Galveston laboratory will have the opportunity to examine the coronavirus and develop a vaccine.

“We hope to be involved in the GNL, especially in the laboratory,” he said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement