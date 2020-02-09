We Got This Covered’s Jonathan Wright alludes to the idea that Chris Chiball’s idea of ​​only sprinting until the end of the season is less than fans really want, but it doesn’t seem to interest him. A showrunner with the idea: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” can be a positive thing in many cases, but if you ask a lot of fans something is broken with Doctor Who and it has to be done because the viewers in it Relays have dropped off on a grand scale, with the last episode being one of the most catastrophic in terms of audience numbers. It is hard to imagine that a showrunner would reject the reaction of the fans so much because the fans in a way stop the lights and the special effects run because these are the ones that actually allow shows like Doctor Who to keep their place in pop culture , Without those who are willing to invest in such shows, some shows simply wouldn’t exist. Some may advise viewers to calm down since this hasn’t happened in about three decades, but it’s still an issue that needs to be addressed and whether Chibnall will continue to move forward while maintaining the type of tunnel vision that is this does not allow anything that a person does not want to see or hear is possible that this show is heading for a very difficult phase.

It’s amusing to think that when Jodie Whittaker took on the role of doctor, people were hugging because a woman took on the role and sounded like they were ready to end the show completely. But here, as fans, we have given the new doctor as much confidence as possible, and they are still not happy, but this time for a much better reason than the simple gender change that has happened to so many films and films. There are many things you don’t have to grapple with when it comes to a story, but narrative and lore are two of the most important that have threatened to sink many a show and film in the course of film history. If someone does not follow the narrative, it is, in the simplest sense, the story that was told, the events that were connected to create the story, and essentially the running story that continued in a series like this. The lore is even simpler, it is the knowledge, the traditions, in other words, the basic building blocks of the story that is told, and the messing around usually happens at the risk of the story itself and can easily turn the viewer off if it is not the right respect paid.

You might think I’m speaking as a purist who doesn’t want to see any change and who wants to do everything the way it was. Not at all. When creating a story, things will change, new arcs will appear, the narrative can change as long as it stays close enough to the story, or it goes off and creates its own story, and the lore can be added. changed in a way that might make sense given the current narrative, but only whirl around with it because you can’t be wise because it jeopardizes the overall integrity of the story. Steven James from Writer’s Digest wrote an article that may be of interest. Doctor Who has created so many lore and so many twists and turns that it is sometimes difficult to really know what happens when you come in in the middle of a season or even at the beginning without knowing what comes before. But after seeing a few episodes at this point, I tend to disagree with some people who name Jodie Whittaker as the cause of one of the current problems in the series. Most of it is not on her shoulders as the showrunner needs to know what is going on with the ratings, how each episode is viewed by fans, and why audience numbers may drop. It’s not an actor’s responsibility, they’re there to act and do their job, and they don’t look at the numbers.

Whether the show will pull out of its current demise or Chibnall will drive all the way with Slim Pickens while the show pays the price is difficult to say, but it’s realistic to think that this won’t be the end of Doctor Who becomes. The fan base is too big and will definitely come back, provided they have a reason for it.