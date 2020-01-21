Doctor Strange gets a new collectible from Sideshow

advertisement

Sideshow has released promotional images for his Doctor Strange Maquette. The Marvel collectible can be pre-ordered now and costs $ 675.00. Look here …

“Impossible? I’ve learned never to use that word in my work.”

By the flames of the Faltine! Sideshow presents the Doctor Strange Maquette, which magically manifests itself in your Marvel collection.

The Doctor Strange Maquette is 23 inches tall and hovers over a swirling vortex of mystical energy as it triggers a powerful spell from its fingertips. The renowned Sorcerer Supreme owns artifacts of great power and is sworn to protect its dimension from dark forces beyond the limits of reality.

The Polyresin Doctor Strange Maquette was inspired by its classic comic look and features a sculpted blue and yellow costume and a cape made of floating fabric. This luxurious red fabric coat is lined with a gold-colored ornament, has a stylized high collar and has internal wiring for posing. Stephen Strand’s blue clothing, brown belt, yellow gloves, and yellow sash feature detailed, fabric-like movements and realistic stitching. In the middle of his chest is the eye of Agamotto, an ancient amulet of wisdom that strengthens and protects this mystical defender of humanity.

Summon the Master of Mystical Arts to your sanctuary of Marvel collectibles and bring the Doctor Strange Maquette home today!

