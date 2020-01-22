Doctor Strange 2 is without a director: who should they get?

advertisement

The term “creative differences” is usually something that gives many fans a sour taste, as it means that the director and those with whom they work cannot agree on a number of very important methods or instructions from the film and just had to separate. At this point, Scott Derrickson has decided to be the executive producer for Doctor Strange 2, but will not take the place of the director again, as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb wrote. Most of the people who occupy this chair are unknown, and it is not possible to say exactly who fits this role, since each director will bring a different feeling to the film, although hopefully a person will be selected who adapts little to the Doctor Strange plot and don’t change too much. The fans will be fickle no matter what happens, but keeping the story more or less the same when choosing the direction is definitely one of the best steps a director can take. Given that this is supposed to be a horror movie, it appears to be PG-13. A director who specializes in horror might be a good choice, since among the genres of horror is something that really needs a skillful hand that has the experience to scare the living daylights out of people, admittedly, this won’t be a horror film, the Insidious or a similar film is on par, but it should still be a scary film.

Really, until we see a Doctor Strange 2 trailer, it looks like The New Mutants could possibly take on the title of a horror film, as it is somehow obvious from the latest trailer that the young team is against it in the making will put a terrible force that will try to eliminate them. And there have been a number of dangers between Doctor Strange and The New Mutants over the years, but TNM has had it a lot harder from time to time as they face the stigma of being mutants, but they did. We also have to deal with some very unforgiving opponents who are even more vicious than some of the enemies against whom Doctor Strange has fought, with a few exceptions. TNMs may be much more vulnerable and the risk is much greater because they lack the mystical arts to defend themselves or the experience of older heroes. After all, Doctor Strange was highly educated, has numerous magical talisman artifacts, and is a regular enemy of the supernatural beings who try to overthrow the world or simply destroy him. The New Mutants are superpowered young people who in some cases have serious impulse control problems and appear to be very unsafe in the film.

Back to the point: A director who knows how to make a horror film, but also someone who stages a fantastic film like Marvel is definitely a find if Marvel finds someone who can Take it for yourself Double hit that’s because the movie can’t be terrifying, but it can’t stay like the first Doctor Strange without giving up some of its integrity and the MCU’s It factor when it comes to getting people to do it bring back to the theater for film after film. Digital Spy’s Joe Anderton has something to add to this idea. It may sound like a lot to ask for one person and their crew, but since the Marvel films were mostly big hits and people continued to lure into the cinemas in a big way, it would be a dark stain if you look for less an otherwise outstanding success story that will continue over the years. In short, Doctor Strange needs someone to record and continue what has been done while putting on a very compelling layer of horror that helps add another layer of interest to the film that people can enjoy.

Trying to pick a director out of the big mix is ​​difficult at this point, as there are many talented people who want to queue up for a chance on this film. Some may think twice when it turns out what is needed, but it is safe to say that some of them would stick to it, as it is a challenge that could test their skills and ultimately show whether they are in are able to bring something or not The comics and the horror together. Kirsten Allen from Den of Geek! has more to say about it.

