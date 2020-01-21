Doctor admits to writing fake prescriptions to sell opioids

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego doctor who illegally distributed thousands of hydrocodone pills by issuing false prescriptions guilty of dead or imprisoned patients who were found guilty before the Federal Court on Tuesday for an opioid distribution fee.

75-year-old Egisto Salerno, whose practice is located on El Cajon Boulevard in the college district of San Diego, is one of seven defendants who plead guilty to what the prosecutor calls a “pill factory” for the sale of medicines in San Diego smuggle them to Mexico.

According to the US law firm, the defense agreement covers crimes committed between November 2014 and February 2018.

Prosecutors say recruits brought fake patients, mostly homeless, to Salerno’s office, where he wrote them hydrocodone prescriptions. As soon as they received their pills in a pharmacy, the money was paid to the “patients” who gave their pills to the recruiter.

Salerno used the name of a deceased patient to fill out several prescriptions more than a year after the patient’s death, the U.S. law firm said. Some of his employees, who were not doctors, were also allowed to fill out prescriptions, according to the prosecutor.

Undercover agents also visited the Salerno office several times, and according to court documents, they were prescribed pills, although Salerno only minimally examined them.

In one case, the prosecutor said Salerno used an undercover agent’s false name to write a prescription, even though the agent was not in Salerno’s office on the date noted on the agent’s medical record.

“Because of the pill mills run by doctors like Egisto Salerno, our country has been destroyed by the negative effects of prescription pain relievers,” said DEA representative John W. Callery.

Salerno is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, while his co-defendants are awaiting sentencing on various days in February and April.

