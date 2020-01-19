DOC suspends tourism operators' access to Cape Kidnappers with reference to security issues

advertisement

The business of a Hawke’s Bay tour operator has been confused following a Department of Conservation (DOC) guideline to cease operations at Cape Kidnappers due to security issues.

Gannet Beach Adventures has suspended its concession on Friday by DOC, meaning that it can no longer carry out shortened trips to Black Reef, despite a qualitative risk assessment report that claims that a passenger on the tractor tour was just as dangerous as playing a round of golf.

DOC Operational Manager Jenny Nelson-Smith advised the company to cease the activity “while we are still waiting for advice on the continuing risks to public safety” and while the findings of the report were peer-reviewed.

“I want to make it clear that due to the closure of the job, your concession will remain suspended until or if we are satisfied that it is safe to resume the activity,” said Nelson-Smith.

It is a big blow to the company that it was only three weeks ago that it had resumed the tours after an 11-month closure because a massive slip seriously injured two Korean tourists.

Of the 9 km long stretch of beach, the first 7 km is governed by the Hastings district council, while the last 2 km is guarded by DOC, including two bird colonies.

MARTY SHARPE / MATERIAL

Gannet Beach Adventures director Colin Lindsay fears the future of his Cape Kidnappers’ tourism company following a decision by DOC to suspend his activities while seeking safety advice.

Members of the public could still walk to the colonies, but GBA was unable to transport its passengers there – a decision that the company director, Colin Lindsay, described as “petty” and the end of his 68-year-old can mean old thing.

“There is no way we can continue financially, let alone mentally and emotionally, deal with this government department that goes beyond reason,” Lindsay said.

DELIVERED

A depiction of the large crack over a rock face above Black Reef Gannet Reserve that DOC believes it can “fall at any time”.

DOC said to be worried about a big crack in the rock face above the Black Reef Gannet Reserve.

It understood that Gannet Beach Adventures “had gone through the Cape Kidnappers Gannet Protection Reserve that is still closed.”

MARTY SHARPE / MATERIAL

A sign that informs the public about the closure of the Cape Gannet colony until future announcement. (File photo)

“As a responsible public land manager, visitor safety must remain our top priority and we must ensure that we understand the risks well before we can make a decision on reopening the reserve,” said DOC Lower North Island Operational Director Reg Kemper.

The claim of the company to the protected reserve was, however, strongly rejected by Lindsay.

DELIVERED

The big slip that injured two Korean tourists in 2018.

“For us, that is rather alarming that they would say that if it is not true, we obviously want to tackle it because no company wants to be accused of doing something illegal,” Lindsay said.

“We will bring together other affected local businesses, and our community in general, to come up with a plan to take this higher – a petition or protest or something that will make DOC see that this has been going on for far too long. “

KERRY MARSHALL / GETTY

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule plans to work with tour operators such as Gannet Beach Adventures to challenge DOC’s decision.

The decision of DOC to “unnecessarily close some areas” has been criticized by Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule, who said that some tour operators working in safe areas were missing out.

“Some have reported bookings of no less than 80 percent,” Yule said.

