The British Doc’n’Roll film festival, which was described as a festival of musical subcultures and as a platform for underground music documentaries, premiered a feature film documentary on the music genre Synthwave last November with The Rise of the Synths.

With an impressive international cast of synthwave composers and artists, the film will be screened across the UK in March and April, starting with Brighton, Liverpool, Nottingham and Exeter. It is described as “a journey back in time to the roots of the music scene known today as Synthwave, a mixture of nostalgia from the 80s and electronic music.”

The rise of the synths was made possible by creative funding, including a successful crowdfunding campaign, a patchwork of private and public donations and a collaboration with Radio 3, Spain’s largest music radio station. The Spanish premiere at the In-Edit Film Festival in Barcelona was sold out on the first day. and the vinyl version of the companion album was sold out within 24 hours. It was selected for film screening at film festivals across Europe in 2020.

In the early 2000s, a group of international composers spontaneously founded an underground music movement that became known online under several names, including Synthwave. While it has remained underground until recently, music has a constant fan base that makes up millions of online games. The genre is loosely defined as electronic music that is strongly influenced by the music and pop culture of the 1980s, a mixture of original music and nostalgia that plays with cultural references and distinctive forms of the creative process. Until recently, almost all Synthwave composers have remained anonymous. This film brings them to the public as the genre’s popularity grows. The impact of the award-winning film Drive at the Cannes Film Festival and the enormous popularity of Stranger Things, which both contain Synthwave scores, point to a nostalgia for the 80s that is now endlessly reflected in film, television, fashion and even video Games … and in a revival of the music itself.

The Rise of the Synths was directed, produced and written by self-taught filmmaker Ivan Castell, former film editor and director of music videos, and a previous documentary on underground music, the feature Trovadores, released in 2014. It is told by legendary actor / filmmaker John Carpenter (The Thing, Halloween, Stranger Things) who leads the film from the roots of the music genre to its current place in popular culture.

Director Ivan Castell comments that the film isn’t just about synthesizers or 80s-inspired music. It uses a group of composers and their experience to explore the ability to “create art in their bedroom and share it with the world over the Internet”. The topic goes beyond the study of a specific music sub-genre, research into creativity and the way the internet has opened up possibilities for musicians. Castell notes, “It’s about exploring, reinventing and reinventing the process that takes place when you build on something that already exists and create something new and unique from it.”

