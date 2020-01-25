Do your children accuse you of playing favorites?

advertisement

“You love him more than me!” Shouts Susan to her month, after receiving a slightly smaller piece of cake than her brother. A similar reaction comes from Aaron, who wants his father to read him a story instead of helping his older brother with his homework. How can we help our children understand that we all love them the way they are – that they are all different, but that everyone is equally loved and important?

Good advice comes from Bernadette Lemoine, psychologist and psychotherapist, and Diane de Bodman, co-authors of a parenting book published in French Finding the words that will make them grow and prosper (Trouver les mots qui font grandir pour les aider à s’ épanouir ).

1

Avoid all comparisons, positive or negative

Comparisons, whether they are positive (“You have done even better than your sister!”) Or negative (“It is not as good as your brother’s”), prevent children from finding their own place among their siblings and accept peacefully. Children will have trouble building themselves up if they feel that they only exist in relation to their brothers and sisters. Moreover, comparisons create a spirit of competition, or worse, rivalry, which does not lead to good relationships between brothers and sisters.

Although it is easy and tempting for parents to make comparisons in their desire to show appreciation for their children’s temperaments or talents, it is never a good idea to make comparisons for them. It divides the children, gives them a sense of inferiority or superiority and creates rivalry and jealousy.

Lemoine not only encourages parents not to make comparisons, but also encourages parents to teach their children not to compare themselves. She suggests saying something like: “In our family we are all different. We don’t have to compare ourselves and we don’t have to compete. If you compare yourself, you won’t get love from mom and dad anymore. You have to be who you are, with your own strengths and weaknesses. “

The psychologist suggests comparing the family with a rainbow to show that every member is indispensable: “Our family is like a rainbow: it’s beautiful! You are all different and you all count the same. The rainbow is beautiful like all colors are present in it. “

2

Show that every child is unique

Every child is unique and must feel unique. It is up to each parent to find the right words or gestures to help each of their children understand that they are unique and that their parents love them as they are, with their strengths and weaknesses.

The Lord found wonderful words to express this kind of powerful love to His people: “Because you are precious in my eyes and honored, and I love you, I give people in exchange for you, nations in exchange for your life.” (Isaiah 43: 4).

Consider the love language of each child, which can be communicated through words, tender gestures, moments of quality, and one-at-a-time, depending on their taste and age.

3

Explain that equality is not justice

Spend different bed times, spend more or less time on some children than others at a given time, give more or less praise for the work done when the effort has not been the same … These apparent “inequalities” are not unfair. “There is no reason to think that certain differences in parental treatment are unfair because the children themselves are different,” point the authors.

Equality is not justice. A child can understand this if we simply explain it: “Justice is what is good for every person, what is good for everyone. You are of different ages, and have different tastes … and so much better! It would not be fair to treat all of you in exactly the same way, “we can explain.

On the matter of household duties and duties, Lemoine and the Bodman invite us to emphasize that as children get older, they must bear more responsibility. “It is true that you are sometimes asked to help more than your little brother. We ask him something else. I understand that it is difficult for you and that it seems unfair, annoying or difficult. When you were little, we did everything for you. Now that you are older, there are things you can do yourself. You also start doing things for others. “

These simple tips go far in maintaining a spirit of harmony in the home. Showing favoritism is never useful for siblings and their relationships with each other, but with a little care and attention parents can keep the peace and help their children become lifelong best friends.

