Do you remember why Brooks & Dunn almost broke up a decade ago?

advertisement

Brooks & Dunn stunned the fans and country music business when they announced that they would split up in August 2009, but in fact it was over a decade ago. In fact, the couple never really wanted to be a duo.

Both men had previously had a solo career, but were unable to achieve any general success before the merger. In an interview with Larry King, Kix Brooks admitted that he and Ronnie Dunn were both very reluctant when a record company manager came up with the idea of ​​becoming a duo.

“A record label guy convinced us that we should be a duo,” he said. “And we … on a Tuesday over an enchilada was the day I met [Dunn] and we say, ‘We don’t want to do that. We don’t know each other. I mean, that’s just silly. ‘ “

advertisement

The men eventually became very close friends and insisted that rumors about their disagreements were exaggerated. But they admit that they often wanted very different things musically, and the creative tension between Brooks & Dunn increased so much that in the late 1990s, they recorded songs for their tight rope album in different studios and with different producers.

The album was by far the least successful of their careers and they were about to leave when the head of their record label brought them a song titled “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You”. They decided to record it and it became the most successful single in their career when it was released in 2001 as the lead single of their next album Steers & Stripes.

90s country stars who have to return!

They went on and their disagreements over song selection.

“When we look back, we should have just taken a break and left the dust beneath us,” Dunn told USA Today in 2009. Brooks admitted, “There were always hurt feelings. There were always opinions.”

The end finally came about more conflict over songs.

“We both go – Ronnie sure – like ‘I want to make a record without looking over my shoulder,” said Brooks to King. “I’m going, ‘I totally understand it. Do it, man.'”

“We both knew this was likely to be the case,” Brooks told USA Today. “He called back the next day and said, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ And I agreed, I really was, I was ready to try and work it out that day, but when he said, “This is it, I think it really is,” I said, “I think it is also “. … I was and am completely at peace with it. It’s a good time for us to stop.”

Both achieved remarkable success after their separation. Brooks released a solo album, New to This Town, in 2012, and Dunn released a self-titled solo album in 2011, followed by Peace, Love, and Country Music. Dunn placed two top 20 solo singles, “Bleed Red”. and “Cost of Livin ‘” while Brooks hosted a hugely popular national radio show and worked extensively in the film.

The duo were reunited with Reba McEntire called Reba, Brooks & Dunn for a Las Vegas residency in 2015: Together in Vegas, which was so successful that it was extended to 2019, and Brooks appeared on “Damn Drunk”, a single by Dunn’s last album, 2016’s Tattooed Heart. Brooks even announced Taste of Country in March 2018 that the trio could eventually take the show to other cities.

Brooks & Dunn met in 2019 for their new album Reboot, on which they reinterpreted their old hits on new recordings with the younger generation of country singers, including Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs. In April 2019, Reboot debuted at # 1. In January 2020, they announced plans to reunite for a tour related to the project, the 2020 Reboot Tour. Maybe Brooks & Dunn don’t seem to be so resolved after all.

Hard Workin ‘Men: See Brooks & Dunn over the years

advertisement