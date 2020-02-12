Rascal Flatts ‘Bless the Broken Road’ was the most important signature song of her career, but they weren’t the first act to record it … or the second or third. In fact, the song had been in Nashville for years before the hitmaking trio put it number one on February 12, 2005.

Marcus Hummon, Bobby Boyd and Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band wrote “Bless the Broken Road” in 1994, inspired by a conversation Hanna had with Hummon after the honeymoon with songwriter Matraca Berg.

“We need to talk about the detour you take in life and how sometimes you think things are horrible and never get better, but they lead you to something that is ultimately much better, whether it’s a relationship, a spiritual path, business or whatever, “Hanna recalls the boat.

Hummon played Hanna an idea and a draft he had already designed for a song along these lines, and they wrote it out within a few hours. They decided to call Boyd a songwriter because Hummon’s original idea came from talking to Boyd.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cut the song first, including their 1994 album, Acoustic. Hummon also cut the song in 1995 for his debut album All in Good Time and Sons of the Desert for an album that was not released in 1998. Melody Crittenden recorded the song for her self-titled debut album in 1998 under the title “Broken Road”, but it didn’t realize its full potential until Rascal Flatts included it in their album “Feels Like Today” in 2004 – ten years after its release Has.

“Bless the Broken Road” was released in November 2004 as the album’s second single, topping # 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Track list on February 12, 2005, and spent five weeks at the top of the list. It received platinum certification and won a Grammy for the best country song. Then it became Rascal Flatt’s most important signature career song.

