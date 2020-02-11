The Dixie Chicks had had an enormous backlash at the 2007 Grammy Awards, but the besieged trio was on the verge of experiencing very public justification. The Chicks won multiple categories at the 49th Grammy Awards on February 11, 2007, and finally went home with five awards, including the evening’s biggest award, the All Genre Album of the Year, for their album “Taking the Long Way” ,

The evening was a particularly important endorsement for the Dixie Chicks, who had sparked a firestorm of controversy following comments with singer Natalie Maines on George W. Bush ahead of the US invasion of Irag in London after September 9th / 11th

Maines told the crowd that the Chicks “were ashamed that the President of the United States was from Texas,” and that American country radio banned the Chicks’ music from the radio waves almost overnight, killing their then single “Travelin” Soldier.” Maines also had a very public feud with Toby Keith, and the resulting negative publicity practically brought the group’s career to a standstill.

The Dixie Chicks rebuilt their careers with the release of Taking the Long Way in May 2006. Instead of withdrawing, they doubled their position with the release of “Not Ready to Make Nice” as the album’s lead single, and while country radio was not accepting the new songs, it had found a new audience beyond the demographic segment. With more than 2.5 million copies sold, the Long Way came first in all genres. The Chicks toured successfully after the album’s release, but the Grammy Awards the following February solidified their comeback.

The Dixie Chicks were awarded the Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year, while “Not Ready to Make Nice” was awarded the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and the best country performance by a duo or group Singing.



The Dixie Chicks then went their separate ways for years before finally reuniting to successfully tour. The trio has announced that it will release a new studio album and tour extensively in 2020, though it has not yet released the details of these plans.

