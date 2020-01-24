Do you remember when Taylor Swift won her first Grammy Award?

advertisement

Taylor Swift won her first Grammy Award on January 31, 2010 during the pre-broadcast of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. She even won four awards that day, including the Album of the Year.

Her first official Grammy win went to the Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “White Horse”. Colbie Caillat, who appeared in Swift’s single “Breathe” – which was also nominated for the best collaboration with pop vocals that day – presented Swift with her first award during the broadcast. In the video you can see Swift walking out of the back of the audience to get her first award.

Swift accepted the award by saying, “This is my first Grammy, folks! I mean, this is a, this is a Grammy! I live in awe of the people I was nominated against in this category. I live in Awe of my producer Nathan Chapman and all of the wonderful, incredibly talented musicians in Nashville and thanks to everyone who chose Grammy and decided it might be a good idea to vote for me because I’m so happy you are very!”

advertisement

These country stars have never won a Grammy ?!

Later that evening, Swift won the titles “Best Country Song” and “Best Female Country Vocal Performance” for “White Horse”, “Best Country Album” for “Fearless” and finally the coveted award “Album of the Year”.

This year Swift was also nominated for the record of the year, the best female pop vocal performance and the song of the year for “You Belong With Me”, along with Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for “Breathe”.

Swift’s first Grammy nomination was in 2007 for the best new artist she lost to Carrie Underwood. To date, Swift has been nominated thirty-two times and won ten Grammy Awards. This year Swift is nominated for the song of the year for “Lover” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

View all 2020 Grammy Snubs and Surprises:

These country artists have never won a Grammy!

advertisement