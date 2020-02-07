Shania Twain was a little-known country artist before releasing her second album The Woman in Me, but not for long.

The Canadian singer-songwriter released her self-titled first album in 1993, but it was not a commercial success, she never reached 67th place and could not achieve hit singles. She changed her approach dramatically after meeting producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, the producer behind Def Leppard, AC / DC and others. They collaborated on the songs on their second album, and Twain underwent a complete overhaul of the image to accompany the new songs. They took on an independent, responsible role for The Woman in Me, which was released on February 7, 1995.

The album was an instant hit, Twain had a # 11 hit with his first single “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under” and their first # 1 hit followed with “Any Man of Mine”. Twain went on to get more hits with the theme song: “(If you’re not in love) I’m Outta Here !,” “You Win My Love”, “Nobody needs to know” and more A total of eight singles from the album. The woman inside me catapulted Twain to global success.

On November 17, 1997, The Woman in Me was awarded the diamond certificate by the RIAA. This made Twain the first artist in the country to sell 10 million copies of a record. It has sold more than 20 million copies and its huge success paved the way for Twain to become the best-selling artist in country music history.

The sequel to the 1997 Come on Over album sold more than 40 million copies and remains the best-selling album by an artist of all time in one genre. Twain followed with Up! After a pause of 15 years, she released her last album, Now, in September 2017 in 2002. This album was number 1 on the Billboard All Genre Billboard 200 charts.

