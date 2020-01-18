Do you remember when George Strait started his last tour?

advertisement

George Strait set off for the last tour of his career on January 18, 2013, but these dates didn’t prove to be the last live shows of his career.

The country icon stunned his fans and country music industry when he announced his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2012. He planned a two-year tour so that he could perform in all major cities one last time. His career over the years began on January 18, 2013 with a show in Lubbock, Texas.

Then, 60, Strait said, he was thinking about packing it up when he reached that milestone age for several years. He took Martina McBride on the road for the first leg of the tour, where he performed two full hours of hits spanning several decades. Strait has scored a total of 60 # 1 hits over the years, more than any other country singer in history.

advertisement

Strait continued the tour in 2014, playing the last tour of his career on June 7, 2014 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, along with an impressive list of guest artists, including McBride, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church, Ronnie Dunn , Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert and Lee Ann Womack. He recorded this show for posterity on his CD and DVD “The Cowboy Rides Away: Live From AT&T Stadium”.

However, it turned out that the street was not yet finished with the stage. He had said he and his Ace in the Hole Band would continue to perform select dates when and where it made sense, and he made good on that promise by announcing a series of shows in Las Vegas titled Strait to Vegas in 2016. These shows were so successful that he performed more Vegas shows each year until 2019, with more booked in 2020. He has also made a few scattered appearances, including a 2019 show at RodeoHouston.

View of George Strait’s unique mansion:

,

advertisement