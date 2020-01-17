Do you remember when Dustin Lynch released his debut single?

advertisement

Dustin Lynch has become one of the greatest younger stars in country music, but he was just a newcomer with high hopes and dreams when he released his debut single “Cowboys and Angels” on January 17, 2012.

Lynch co-wrote the song with legendary Nashville songwriters Tim Nichols and Josh Leo. As a young newcomer to the city, he admitted that he was nervous about working with such successful writers. He had the title “Cowboys and Angels” for a while, but didn’t want to mention it when he made the appointment.

“When Tim asked me if I had any ideas I wanted to write about, I was so nervous that I was behind schedule and said, ‘I’m fresh out,'” Lynch recalls. “Tim started throwing out a few ideas and we didn’t really stick to anything I liked. So he opened his notebook – he has a little brown book where he kept his ideas – and said, ‘Here is an idea that I’ve always wanted to write for a long time, it’s called “Cowboys and Angels.” When he said that, I fell off the couch and showed him the piece of paper that I had written it on for two people who never to have the same idea, we suddenly looked at each other and said, “Well, I think that’s the idea we’re going to write.”

The lyrics to the traditional country song examine the relationship between two people from very different worlds, which in the end complement each other perfectly.

“We ride side by side / a cloud of dust, a beam of light / my touch is her temptation / your kiss is my salvation / she is cute, I am wild, we are dangerous / cowboys and angels”, says the choir.

“Cowboys and Angels” was released on January 17, 2012 as the lead single of Lynch’s self-titled debut album and reached number two in the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts on Billboard’s million units. Lynch followed suit with “She Cranks My Tractor” and “Wild in Your Smile”, which set him on the path to becoming one of the fastest growing stars in country music.

