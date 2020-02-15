Luke Bryan is one of the brightest and most optimistic personalities in country music, but his happy public face hides some heartache. The country superstar achieved with “Drink a Beer” one of the most impressive songs of his career, which he dedicated to his late siblings. “Drink a Beer” reached # 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs table on February 15, 2014.

Jim Beavers and a then less well known singer-songwriter named Chris Stapleton have jointly written “Drink a Beer” that describes the narrator’s feelings when he receives the unexpected news of the death of a person nearby. Amidst his confusion, he decides to treat the loss in the familiar way, which is one of the most common themes in country music.

“So I’m going to sit right here / On the edge of this pier / Watching the sunset go away / And have a beer,” Bryan sings in the emotional chorus, with Stapleton providing the background vocals.

The song is powerful by itself, but Bryan’s backstory has taken it to a whole new level. The singer’s brother, Chris, died in a car accident in 1996 at the age of 26 when Bryan was preparing to leave his homeland of Georgia to realize his dreams of country music. The tragedy caused Bryan to put his plans on hold for several years.

Bryan finally traveled to Nashville in 2001, signed a contract, and started recording his debut album, “I’ll Stay,” when his family was hit by another tragedy. Bryan’s sister Kelly died unexpectedly at the age of 39 when she was home alone with her little son. The authorities were unable to determine her cause of death and left her destroyed family unanswered.

Bryan debuted “Drink a Beer” in a passionate performance at the 2013 CMA Awards on November 6, 2013, dedicating it to his sibling’s memory in a massive viral moment from the show. At the end of his appearance, a picture of all three appeared on the screen behind him, labeled “In Memory of Chris & Kelly”.

He released the song on November 11th as the third single from his Crash My Party album, and the song was so well received by fans that it reached number one just a few months later. It remained at the top of the table for five weeks, giving Bryan one of the biggest hits of his career.

10 things you probably don’t know about Luke Bryan