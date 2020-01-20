Do you pray the rosary correctly?

advertisement

Before reciting your rosary, you must know how to hold the beads. This seems obvious, and yet we do not hold the rosary as any other object. First of all, rosaries are a wonderful gift that the Lord has given us to bind us more closely to Him. The moment we put our hand in a bag or bag to grab one, we can thank the Lord for giving the rosary. This moment is compellingly depicted by Michelangelo on the walls of the Sistine Chapel in an image of a man grasping a rosary held by another.

Everything starts with the cross sign

In itself, the sign of the cross summarizes all the spiritual riches that prayer gives us access to. The cross represents the anchor of salvation to which the rosary connects us. This sign that we often distract must also be received as a grace.

The faith of the apostles reminds us that the rosary is an act of faith in Jesus

We recite this act of faith together with the whole church and our dear wife. The latter, in the glory of her Assumption, enjoys the blessed vision, but the faith that belonged to her during her earthly life remains the model for our own. We communicate with the Savior Person in each of His mysteries, and in this way we participate in the faith of Mary in a way.

The gospel turned to prayer

It starts with the childhood of Jesus in the joyful mysteries (a “mystery” in the sense of “event”), then continues in his passion with the sad mysteries and finally ends in his resurrection with the glorious mysteries. Each of these mysteries – from the announcement (the incarnation of Jesus in Mary) to the coronation of the Virgin (Jesus crowning Mary) – revolves around the figure of Christ. The incorporation of the Luminous mysteries of St. John Paul II sheds even more light on the revelation of God’s saving love. In the same way, the name of Mary in every ‘Hail Mary’ prepares the way to that of Jesus; we learn from the Mother of God how to look for the Son.

One practice we have inherited from the saints is to introduce “clauses” into every “Hail Mary.” This is fairly easy. It is enough to put in one or two words that will help us to focus on the mystery to consider. For example, you could say: “The presentation of Jesus in the temple” or “Blessed and resurrected Jesus.” This can help us, especially if we take the time to pray in the midst of our daily concerns. In this way we can achieve a transformation of our day with its joyful, sad, radiant and glorious aspects and we are bound to Jesus as He was bound to Mary under the fruitful guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Let us not be distracted by the litanic and repetitive nature

Let us remember that in all her appearances this prayer was requested by Our Lady. It is strongly recommended by all popes. The rosary, by the way, is the form of prayer that St. John Paul II preferred. It is a prayer from the poor that can be recited under all circumstances, even if (and especially if) we are exhausted. St. Therese of Lisieux had trouble reciting her rosary. But the rosary nevertheless remains a means for the most important purpose: with Mary we are sent to Jesus, who wants us to join Him again. Let God make it that way, even if we can stammer on some days.

Monsignor Louis Sankalé

