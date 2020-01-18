Do you mourn who you were before children came?

advertisement

As a child I wanted to be more a mother than anything else in the world. My simple, innocent philosophy of life came up in all the hard parts and immediately skipped to hold a baby in my arms. In my mind, motherhood would be just as natural as breathing.

About 15 years ahead and here I was with the baby I had hoped to spend my entire life. This was it? Long and happy? I had never felt so lost. I felt that part of me had disappeared and I didn’t know when, or even, it would ever come back. The world felt extraterrestrial and I felt extraterrestrial in it, not knowing where I fit.

So how do you accept this new version of itself? Everyone’s journey looks different. What works best for some does not work for others and vice versa. But if I could go back seven years ago and talk to myself when my journey to parenthood began, I’d like to say the following …

Step away from the computer!

One of the biggest stumbling blocks for parents is social media. According to today’s social media platforms, the metamorphosis to parenting must be seamless and beautiful. We all have to wait breathlessly for the arrival of our beautiful bundles of joy. After we have welcomed a baby into our lives, we should flourish in this new role of parenthood, with a fresh face and well-rested, with a hot cup of coffee in hand and a clean house. We need to know exactly what to do because parenting is so instinctive. Social media maintain this absurd idea that once we have children, life simply returns to the way it was, plus a child. Prospective parents, who want to taste what the future holds, are flooded with filtered photos and strictly composed captions. Many see these illusions of reality, assume that this is the norm, and think that something must be wrong if they do not have the same experience.

Don’t try to make life “normal” again

Trying to push life back to the way it was before the baby arrived is impossible. Things that were not that important before are important, and things that were important in the past no longer matter. Like many other transitions in life, it is difficult, painful, messy, beautiful, enjoyable and exciting. It is all beautiful that you did not even know was missing in your life. You will be more tired than you knew that was possible, while you felt a completeness that you did not know was absent. Aging is like putting on glasses that you never needed before to see a world that you could never imagine.

Find out what makes you happy

Invest some time in yourself. It is very common to feel guilty because you are trying to get away from your children, but it is vital. Parenthood is as beautiful and rewarding, and as much as you love your babies, everyone needs time to recharge. Find what brings you joy and gives you energy. It could be what made you happy before you had children, or it could be something completely new. In my case, writing is something that reduces my creativity and fills me with motivation. Apart from some school papers, I had never paid much attention to writing. After having children, writing took on a whole new form.

Practice acceptance and self-love

The person who existed before he had children is still there, they have simply changed. Ask for the patience and grace needed to accept yourself in this new, unknown role. It is enormously liberating and beneficial for us, as parents, to let go of trying to go back to exactly the same versions of ourselves and instead embrace this version that has emerged with our new roles. Whether the transition is shocking or seamless, at some point every parent must face the fact that their life is not and will never return to what they were before they became parents. It can be a sad time. It can be a difficult time. It is OK to feel sad or angry, scared or lost. Whatever you feel is OK and normal.

Sometimes all these things are not enough. Sometimes the most loving thing you can do for yourself is to get help. If you are experiencing difficulties and think you need the help of a professional, contact that support. It’s no shame to have to talk to someone. I needed that help during my parenting trip and I am healthier for it.

Eventually I realized that the old me, the pre-child me that had existed for so long, had changed. I had so many expectations of what I thought life should be, I held that I kept myself from embracing my new reality. When I finally shifted my perspective, I was able to let go of the version of myself that I thought I needed to be and accept the I that I am now. And that is liberating.

