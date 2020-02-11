Praying is not a pious pastime, no meditation that makes us feel better, no leisure activity. First and foremost, it is not the role of prayer to seek help or relief. Prayer is primarily a basic virtue of justice. This justice is to offer each party what is due. And we owe everything to God. What do you have that you have not received? (1 Cor 4: 7). We cannot both declare that we thirst for justice and overlook this very first act of justice – praise the Creator. “It is really right and just. our duty and salvation to thank you always and everywhere for this … ”we are reminded in the foreword to the Eucharistic Prayer We pray because it is right and just.

A worship prayer is a fruit of selfless love

“What should I give back to the Lord for all his goodness for me? I will lift up the cup of redemption and call the name of the Lord ”(Psalm 116: 12:13). We participate in the Eucharist out of gratitude because if we do not take into account what we owe the Lord, it would be most unjust. But before we sacrifice our graces to God for His goodness, we must thank Him for what he is.

On Sundays, in the great hymn of Gloria, we sing: “We praise you, we bless you, we worship you, we praise you, we thank you for your great glory.” So is prayer of worship where it is not immediate preoccupied with what God has done or will do for us, but with what God is – infinitely glorious. Worship is the fruit of selfless love. The love that can claim: “I love you not for what you can do for me, but for what you are. I thank you for your existence. “Yes, it is right to love God above all, to love him with all your heart, as Jesus commanded us to do.

We were created to praise and serve God

Have we not turned this great act of free love into a tool to achieve what we want? It was St. Ambrose who said that most people approach prayer objectively. We do not long for prayer; We want our small projects to thrive.

What do we look for when we pray? St. Franz von Sales from “comforting God” or from “comforting God”? Is our prayer rooted in our desires or beliefs? “God, I’m asking you to do now from La Hire like he would if you were La Hire and he was God.”

Do we have to remember that we were created to praise and serve the Lord and that He did not respond to our request? Well, as St. Thomas said, salvation is to do what we were created to do. In other words, in order to praise the Lord, salvation is required. Of course, “our songs do nothing to add to his glory.” God does not want us to worship him, but that we do what we were created to do. First down here, that will be our eternal joy: singing praise for the Lord.

Father Guillaume de Menthiere