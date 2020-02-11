Thirteen first-class astronaut candidates, including Sugar Land-born Loral O’Hara (six from right), pose for a photo at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, January 10, 2020, during their graduation ceremony. After more than two years of training, the astronauts can now travel to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the moon and Mars. fewer Thirteen first-class astronaut candidates, including Sugar Land-born Loral O’Hara, six from the right, pose for a photo as part of the Artemis program during their graduation ceremony at Johnson Space … more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle / staff photographer

Thirteen first-class astronaut candidates, including Sugar Land-born Loral O’Hara (six from right), pose for a photo at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, January 10, 2020, during their graduation ceremony. After more than two years of training, the astronauts can now travel to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the moon and Mars.

Do you have what it takes to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring.

Do you have a master’s degree in engineering or life sciences? Are you a doctor or (and?) Did you fly at least 1,000 hours as a pilot? Then NASA might want you.

NASA, which has only selected 350 people to become an astronaut candidate since the 1960s, is looking for more space researchers to continue the launch of American soil. She works with SpaceX and Boeing to bring astronauts to the International Space Station and develop their own space. Launch the space rocket system and the Orion spacecraft to explore the moon and Mars.

On HoustonChronicle.com: Trump proposes a substantial increase in NASA funds to return to the moon

Becoming an astronaut is notoriously difficult – just see how many times Will Smith’s character submitted applications on Independence Day to be accepted only after the world was saved – and this application is no different. NASA requires that applicants have a STEM-related master’s degree (or a doctor, two years toward a STEM-related doctorate, or a test pilot school program) and two years of work experience or work experience with at least 1,000 hours of time for the responsible pilot in jet aircraft.

In addition, applicants must complete an online exam that lasts up to two hours and passes a long-term physical space flight.

“We are celebrating our 20th anniversary aboard the International Space Station in near-Earth orbit this year and are on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a press release. “For the handful of highly gifted women and men we will hire for our diverse astronaut corps, it is an incredible time in human space to be an astronaut.”

NASA currently has 48 astronauts in the active astronaut corps.

Applications for the next class will be received between March 2nd and March 31st at www.usajobs.gov. NASA is expected to select the new class of astronaut candidates in mid-2021.