The Dubai Council provides Dh 500 million to improve the quality of life.



A Dh500 million fund approved on Tuesday will bring improvements to Dubai’s neighborhoods based on what the citizens want, not just the government’s plans. The improvements will be the result of citizens’ ideas and suggestions submitted through an online platform, said HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, when he chaired the third Dubai Council meeting.

As part of the “Design Your Life” campaign, the authorities concerned are asked about the public’s opinion of the facilities and amenities that they consider necessary. On Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said a dozen new community buildings would be built as hubs for public use. He appointed Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), as head of the process. “Today in the Dubai Council, we mandated that 12 integrated councils be set up across Dubai to serve as meeting places for citizens at gatherings, events and social events,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Neighborhood councils made up of experienced community members are meant to “boost everyday life”.

, @ HHShkMohd issues instructions at the #Dubai Council that AED 500 million will be made available for the implementation of projects in residential areas based on their ideas and suggestions and part of the Design Your Life campaign.

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice), February 4, 2020

Housing shake

In addition, Sheikh Mohammed decided to release 422 citizens with non-performing housing loans from their debts for the housing program. He also ordered all citizens to be exempt from mortgage fees related to home loans. “We have also ordered that young people be exempted from electricity fees for their new homes if the construction costs do not exceed Dh 4 million,” he tweeted.

Mohamed Bin Zayed, by order of Khalifa Bin Zayed, has ordered 429 retirees to be exempted from repayment of home loans in Abu Dhabi with a total value of AED 444 million

– Abu Dhabi government media office (@admediaoffice), February 4, 2020

Home loans in the amount of Dh 444 million no longer apply

A total of 429 retirees in Abu Dhabi are exempt from repayment of Dh 444 million in home loans. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, this was under the orders of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the UAE Armed Forces.

The exemptions for housing loans, which have been offered to a total of 640 UAE citizens totaling Dh 652 million since September 2019, aim to ensure the stability of the family and to ensure the best standard of living for citizens, especially low-income pensioners.

