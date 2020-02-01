Advertisement

The Indian budget 2020-21 caused a lot of confusion.



The Indian budget for 2020-21 has caused great confusion that Indians not residing in the United Arab Emirates will be taxed. Leading tax consultants have clarified with the Khaleej Times that your income will not be taxed domestically on a UAE-based visa. Why? “You are resident in the United Arab Emirates under the double taxation treaties between India and the United Arab Emirates (DTAA) and have a visa to reside in the United Arab Emirates, so you will not be covered by the law proposed in today’s budget. India was signed in 1993, “said HP Ranina, a lawyer who specializes in tax and currency management laws in India.

The person who does not reside in any country and is 183 days (now more than 240 days from April 1, 2021) outside India to maintain NRI status is classified as resident in India and world income is taxed.

If he / she lives in Dubai for 20 days, 30 in the USA, 50 in Europe etc., it means that he / she has no permanent residence in a country. In this case, he / she is considered to be resident in India and his / her world income is taxed.

“We have made changes to the Income Tax Act where an Indian who has been out of the country for more than 182 days is no longer resident,” said Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secy from India. “Now he / she has to stay 240 days out of the country to avoid becoming a resident.”

Naveen Sharma, head of the accounting, auditing, and advisory services focus group, said: “Many Gulf Indians travel to their home country of India to open or expand their business, and it is common for them to spend a lot of time in their new business initially and now they’ll have one more problem: worry about their NRI status, because if they lose their NRI status, their entire global income will be taxable. ”

In addition, Indians work in the Gulf States and their families are usually in India and they visit India often to take care of them. They usually stay for 4-6 months when they visit them. Now they have to take care of the NRI status.

Sharma added: “These are backward-looking budget proposals that will cause a lot of confusion and concern among the industrious Indian population in the Gulf region. This is one of the worst budget proposals in the past 30 years, and the government should withdraw this immediately, against the interests of the industrious Indians overseas that send billions of dollars to India every year. ”

Ashish Mehta, managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, expressed his disappointment: “This Union budget 2020 could deter investment by NRI, be it in business or in private investments, as it may have compromised non-resident Indian (NRI) confidence. NRI’s may investing in their country of residence and in other countries, and in this case the UAE tends to make a profit as this can increase the investment of non-resident Indians in the UAE or other countries, and in the past NRI has supported the government whenever possible the case was that the Indian currency reserves required an inflow of money. We hope that the government will reconsider this step and will not implement this new rule. Let us wait until the government provides further clarifications before we come to a conclusion. “

Sandhya D’Mello

Journalist. Period. My interests are business, finance and information technology. Before I came to the Khaleej Times, I worked with several leading publications in India, including the Economic Times.

