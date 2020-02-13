Maïti Girtanner was a young girl at the time of the war and was arrested for working with the French resistance. She had made herself popular with the occupied German soldiers, partly because she spoke German, partly because she was a talented pianist who played music for her, and partly because she gave the impression that she could not care about the war. She used the freedom that this affection gained to carry messages for resistance through restricted areas.

In 1943 Maïti was arrested in Paris and imprisoned. The Gestapo brutally tortured Maïti during her detention. A particular doctor caused torture and ill-treatment that made it impossible for her to play the piano.

The injuries to her spinal cord resulted in permanent damage to the nervous system and constant pain. Her physical suffering was so great that she couldn’t become a mother; This was a deep sadness since she had always dreamed of having children. Years after her release in 1944, she was lying down for hours because of the physical pain.

One day in 1984, forty years after her release from prison, Maïti received a call. It was her former torturer Leo. He was in Paris and wanted to speak to her. After being diagnosed with an incurable disease and thinking about how he would spend his last months, he thought of Maiti’s words in prison: he remembered talking to her fellow inmates about God and death.

For her part, she had spent forty years forgiving him. She describes this urge as “crazy desire”. It was an almost obsessive thing. For forty years she had prayed for the strength to forgive Leo, and then he appeared and sat in front of her.

Maïti recalls: “He folded his arms, bowed his head and said with great humility – like a child -:” What should I do? “For Maïti it was what she needed. It was a moment of grace. He finally asked her directly:” Forgiveness. I ask for forgiveness. “Maïti held his head in her hands, kissed him on the head and at that moment she knew that she had forgiven him.

It is our solemn and sacred duty to prepare our hearts as best we can to worship Almighty God. Matthew tells us: “If you bring your gift to the altar and remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there at the altar, go first and make up with your brother and then come and offer your gift.” (Mt 5: 23-24). We cannot allow another relationship to interfere with our friendship with Christ.

Then what helps us to forgive? How do you do this work of forgiveness?

The first big help in getting forgiveness is to accept true humility before God. Saint Thomas Aquinas reminds us:

There were actually some who were so presumptuous that they said that humans can live in this world and avoid sin on their own. But this condition was not given to anyone except Christ who had the Spirit beyond measure and the Blessed Virgin who was full of grace and in whom there was no sin.

Recognizing our own shortcomings initially provides the framework in which we have to look at forgiveness.

One of Katharina von Siena’s “big breakthroughs” in spiritual life was when she learned that when we notice a person’s mistakes, we should tell ourselves: “It’s your turn today; Tomorrow it will be mine unless the divine grace stops me. “This is the disposition we strive for when we pray:” Forgive us our guilt, how we forgive those who violate us. “After all, nobody is really worthy to cast them the first stone. We are sinners. We should humble ourselves before the Lord and before others.

In Maïti’s case, she had longed to forgive her torturer for years. Humility grows when we first pray for the desire to forgive. Pope Francis comments on the need for humility to forgive:

We have seen that it is actually human to be a debtor to God: we have received everything from him in terms of nature and grace. Our life was not only wanted, but loved by God. Verily, there is no room for guesswork when we fold our hands to pray.

Again forgiveness begins by first asking the Lord to wish to forgive. We have to recognize that we cannot do this work alone: ​​it belongs to God and His grace poured out over us.

The second big help to forgive is nourishing hope. The greatest obstacle to forgiveness is despair that forgiveness is possible. Maïti said: “My Christian faith has asked me not to look at each person through the eyes of others, but from God’s point of view. It was not always easy … but it is always what is asked for. “

To leave our point of view to the perspective of God; Looking at this or that moment in our lives from a different point of view … that’s what it means to have hope. I have to be ready to sacrifice my vanity and narcissism on the altar of God’s mercy.

Jesus once comforted the frustrated Saint Faustina and said:

The cause of your falls is that you rely too much on yourself and too little on me. But don’t be so sad. You are dealing with the God of Mercy, whom your misery cannot exhaust.

To continually declare trust in God’s power in the face of weakness means to nurture hope. In the end, a Christian can live or die in that hope alone.

Maïtis summarizes her life and simply says: “My story is … that of a young girl who wants to serve the people around her.” In the humility of her own condition and her life experience, the desire to forgive Leo grew and grew.

She continues: “The rest of what followed, that is, the takeover of this personal story in the story itself, the strength to move from service to testimony, is nothing more than the chain of circumstances, the work of this providence that benefits fragile intermediaries to act. ”

This is an explanation of hope in God; a proclamation that His wisdom actually commands everything sweetly.