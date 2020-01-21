Do one of those things a Londoner would never do on February 29th

advertisement

It’s a leap year and there’s an extra day in 2020 – a bonus day in your life as a Londoner. Why not do something with it that is clearly not Londony? Something like that:

1. Get your picture with a floating yoda

I bet you’ve never done that before

Something that no Londoner has ever done, although we talked to a couple of floating yodas that revealed through a can of Red Stripe that it wasn’t as lucrative as it used to be. As you take photos, ask them how they pervade this amazing illusion of hovering, preferably in Pidgin Yodaspeak. I’m pretty sure you will love it.

2. Eat at an Angus Steakhouse

You want it too. Picture: Angus Steakhouse

David Mitchell best describes this as “rarer than the Siberian tiger” and “everything we have from a proud legacy of serving shoe leather with Béarnaise sauce to newly filled out-of-towers”. You only ever fall in love with an Angus steakhouse. If you haven’t had this pleasure yet, the last day in February is the time to be courted by this red light-like glow. Order a very OK rib and let the entire Leicester Square guide you through your floor -covered glass cage as if you were a … well, Siberian tiger.

Dessert is served. Picture: James FitzGerald

For dessert, we recommend a cup of these sweet-smelling nuts that are always flogged on the South Bank and near bridges. We all enjoyed nasal freebies with that sweet aroma, but we never bought them because … well, we’re Londoners, right. As for the Angus Steakhouse, we have an idea …

3. Take the subway between Covent Garden and Leicester Square

Picture: Shutterstock

As is well known, it is the most senseless subway ride on the net. But on February 29, we’re going to increase the number of people doing this completely useless run from 254,000 to 254,000. TfL’s open data is affected, and the entire Piccadilly line is likely to be congested, which has a significant impact at Heathrow and international flights will lead to unbroken chaos. It will be fun. Or you could of course spend more money and …

4. Take a black taxi

We’re all for the black taxi, an icon on wheels powered by hippocampus-swollen geniuses who know more about London than ever before. Nowadays, more and more black taxis are operated electrically, so Greta can also get one if she comes by in protest. But honestly, how many times have we actually stopped a black taxi? We could count it on one hand fingers. Take a cheeky ride this February 29 and ask your driver if he ever had this Thunberg girl in the back of his taxi.

5. Ride the cable car

You want it too. Picture: TfL

It is certainly not considered cool to be a fan of the Emirates Airline or even to have driven it – part of it may be due to your particular belief that this is a shameless vanity project that a former mayor came up with , the blah blah blah. But if it’s a heavenly lit, gymnastic February 29th, who knows, many will enjoy it – especially if you avoid the wildly overpriced champagne flights and Fleabag it instead. Warning: there is – outrageously – no Angus Steakhouse in North Greenwich OR in the Royal Docks.

6. Buy a shot of Princess Di …

If you’re Londoner, you probably won’t spend much time on Oxford Street. Even if you do, you’ll likely be walking straight past the (sometimes tax evasive) stores announced by Union Flag suitcases and King Jong Un party masks. Make this leap day with Beatles condoms and I Heart London ashtrays. And can we recommend visiting the royal area of ​​any store where you’ll find an abundance of solar powered Queens, Prince Andrew pizza cutters *? and a whole subset of alcoholics, including Diana and Princess Charlotte shot glasses.

You may want to breastfeed your hangover with a cup of Harry and Meghan tea on March 1st. If you think you deserve it.

7. Be available (without your friends having to book you three months in advance)

“I’ve had this sandwich in my diary since last September …” Image: Shutterstock

Just keep your Saturday free, completely free. No drink plans, no gym, no binge sessions from The Witcher. Just sit down and wait. And if no one calls, congratulations, you’re doing something else no other Londoner ever does … absolutely nothing.

*Could be

