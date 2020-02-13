Papa John may have turned from a pizza cake to a liar.

The former Honcho now resigns from the claims he made in November that he had “over 40 pizzas in … 30 days” from his company of the same name.

In an interview with H3 Podcast, 58-year-old John Schnatter seemed to change his mind about his slice record.

“I didn’t say I ate 40 pizzas in 30 days, I said I had 40 pizzas in 30 days,” he said to hosts Ethan and Hila Klein.

Indeed, this is true, he emphasizes.

“When I said I had a pizza, it means I was inspecting,” Schnatter continued. “I don’t eat every pizza, I may eat parts of pizza.”

The Ashamed Former Papa Johns International Inc.

The leader says he currently only eats about eight or nine slices a week, although when he was in his company he ate closer to 12 or 15. This means that he ate at most 1½ pizzas a week or six a month. that’s far from 40.

Schnatter was recorded with the n-word in a conference call and then resigned as chairman of the company in July 2018. At the conference call, which was specifically designed as an RPG to prevent PR disasters, Schnatter complained that Colonel Sanders from KFC had never been faced with a public backlash.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks” n-rs, “” said Schnatter. Sander’s family has denied the shame of the shamed pizza delivery boy.

The year before, he caught flak for criticizing protests against the NFL national anthem.

In his now famous interview in November 2019, the cake professional discussed the status of his previous company without him. “It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste so good,” he said, “The way they make the pizza is just not basic to a Papa John’s pizza.”

This report originally appeared on NYPost.com.