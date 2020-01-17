Do not abbreviate 2020 when signing documents this year KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – It is a brand new decade, but with the new year there are new opportunities for scammers.

This scam is related to the date signing.

“We want people to be aware of the fact that when you draw 20, we have been 1, 9, 18 or 19 for many years, but now that we set 20, we have entered a decade in which someone can go after you and still add two digits to actually change the year to a year in the past or a year in the future, depending on what their needs are, ”says Amy Rasor, Fort Worth regional director at the Better Business Bureau.

For example, if you signed a check as 1/17/20, someone could take this check and enter a 19 or 21 after the 20 that changes the date. This can cause major problems for you.

“It would depend on the type of document that it is, whether it is a check or a contract. I mean, that’s mess, fraud, identity change. There are many things that can go wrong, depending on the type of document, “says Rasor.

According to the Better Business Bureau you have to do this for all official documents and checks this year.

“Always use the full date from now on. And always know who you are doing business with before signing, “says Rasor.

