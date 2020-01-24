Do Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lead the top country videos?

advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani give fans an insight into their private lives in their new video for “Nobody But You”. Will fans rank it # 1 in the most popular country videos?

The real couple meet some great new videos this week, including new clips from Home Free, Midland, and Hot Country Knights.

There is a new sheriff in town this week when it comes to video countdown. With his video for “Baby, Let’s Do This”, in which his real wife Gabby Barrett plays the leading role, Cade Foehner jumps over the top 10 in first place. His fans voted very actively as part of an online campaign organized by fans.

Home Free and Rachel Wammack are in 2nd place with their cover of “Tennessee Christmas” this week. This video will be excluded from the exam because Home Free’s new clip for “Why Not” is up for vote. The favorites of Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and others are still in the top 10 this time, and Ashley McBryde’s new video for “Martha Divine” debuts at number 9 in the first week.

Which artists will shorten next week’s countdown to the most popular country music videos? That’s up to you and other Taste of County readers. We let you choose your favorites every week and publish the results every Friday. If you want your favorites to win, you have to vote, vote, vote!

Note: Fans can vote for a video once an hour until the poll ends at 12:00 CET the next Friday. The weekly top 10 will be released immediately after the survey is completed. Videos are discontinued after six months or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

10

“Pub” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

9

“Martha Divine” Ashley McBryde

8th

“It all comes out in the wash” Mirand Lambert



6

“Die on a broken heart” Maddie & Tae

5

“Every girl in this city” Trisha Yearwood

4

“Hell Right” Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins



2

“Tennessee Christmas” Home Free and Rachel Wammack

1

“Baby, let’s do this” Cade Foehner

