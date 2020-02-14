Kevin Eugene Leeks Jr.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the recent robbery of a 97-year-old World War II veteran.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the veteran drove his lawnmower to a supermarket in the Okahumpka area in July to buy groceries. When he returned home, he was met at the back door of his apartment by a suspect armed with a gun. Family members later found the man passed out with head injuries and his wallet was missing.

Detectives located a Black & Mild cigarillo tip at the site of the robbery and collected it for processing. During the investigation, they also received a supermarket security video showing a black man in the shop near the victim at the time of purchase. The black man bought a Black & Mild cigarillo and left within minutes of the victim, the sheriff said.

The detectives identified the person in video surveillance as Kevin Eugene Leeks Jr. A search warrant for a sample of his DNA was issued and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory for testing. The DNA from Lauch was compared with that on the tip of the cigarette at the crime scene and with the DNA on the victim’s pants.

Leeks was found in a hotel in Leesburg on Wednesday by members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for Lake County, where he was charged with house invasion / robbery with a firearm and theft of a person aged 65 and over. The deposit is $ 79,000.