BELL COUNTY, Texas – 100 items are checked for DNA evidence in Cedric Marks’ murder case.

This was discussed during a Thursday afternoon hearing.

The 44-year-old is held in custody for the murder of temple friends Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.

Thursday’s hearing included two requests, one involving seven drops of blood on a light green towel. The defense either wants the DNA tests to be done on video or to have these samples tested in an external laboratory. This is just the latest information in a case that started in 2018.

A year ago, the lives of two temple families changed. Friends Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were missing. Investigators found their bodies buried in Oklahoma about two weeks later.

During that time, Cedric Marks was not named as an interested person, but he had a warrant for the theft of Scott’s house in 2018.

Police arrested Marks in Michigan three days after leaving Swearingin’s car in Austin. The friends’ bodies were found a week later and Marks was due to be delivered to Bell County.

Marks escaped from Conroe in February and was found after a nine-hour search.

The next day, he woke up in Bell County Prison with an official capital murder charge and was given a $ 1.7 million bail.

Until April, Cedric Marks was indicted by a large jury. Court documents claim that Marks knowingly caused Swearingin’s death from gagging and Scott’s murderous violence in a Killeen house on January 3, 2019.

Marks pleaded not guilty to all charges, including burglary and capital murder, the following month.

If Marks is found guilty, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Thursday was Mark’s third hearing in court. In three weeks, we expect to hear from witnesses about the DNA evidence on the towel and possibly about the other items.