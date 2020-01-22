advertisement

Rosario Dawson is changing the relationship with comics: The Daredevil and Luke Cage vets will be seen in Ava DuVernay’s HBO Max Pilot DMZ, based on the DC Comics series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, like our sister site Deadline reported.

The futuristic drama takes place in America during a second civil war that turned Manhattan into a demilitarized zone (DMZ) that was destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson – who will next head the USA network anthology Briarpatch – will play the wild medic Alma Ortego, who saves lives and is desperately looking for her prodigal son.

DuVernay (When They See Us) is alongside showrunner and author Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) executive producer of the potential series.

advertisement

Are you ready for more current nuggets? Good…

* Billy Eichner (American Horror Story) came to American Crime Story: Impeachment by deadline as founder of Drudge Report, Matt Drudge.

* Facebook Watch has extended Jada Pinkett Smith’s chat table Red Table Talk by three more seasons, until 2022. The streamer has also ordered the offshoot Red Table Talk: The Estefans by Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and her moderator will be niece Lili Estefan.

* NBC’s A Little Late presenter Lilly Singh will present the 31st annual GLAAD Media Award in New York on March 19. The actress / activist Judith Light is awarded the Excellence in Media Award at the ceremony.

* Netflix has ordered the Witcher anime Nightmare of the Wolf, which brings viewers “back to a new threat to the continent”.

The rumors are true, a new witcher story is in the works! The anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf takes us back to a new threat to the continent. With the kind support of the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo and Studio Mir, the studio behind Legend of Korra.

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Which of today’s TVLine articles arouse your interest?

advertisement