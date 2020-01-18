advertisement

The Coimbatore urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will organize a protest on 31 January against the poor treatment of social problems by the Coimbatore Corporation.

The responsible unit and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik told reporter Saturday that it would organize the protest for the South Taluk office condemning the Corporation for transferring the 24×7 drinking water supply project to Suez India Pvt. Ltd. “The civil authority that hands over the water distribution contract to Suez India Pvt. Ltd. will have serious consequences. The civil authority must cancel the contract. “

Mr Karthik said that the civilian body that tried to turn waste sites, parks and playgrounds into waste management nodes was judgmental. The DMK would protest against the two problems and also demand that the now withheld revision of the property tax be reversed.

