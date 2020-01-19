Djokovic, the 2019 champion, is aiming for the fifth slam title in Australia after 30 | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The secret to Novak Djokovic’s success after 30 years? Not his return to the best tennis player. Or his body-hugging dishes. Or even its basic consistency or its coupling gene.

“Roger also talked about it, Rafa too, this age is just a number. It is not just a cliché, but it really is something that I think of the three of us together. It really is the way we do careers and Start your career. ” our daily lives, “said Djokovic during a press conference before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins on Monday (Sunday EST).

“I think we have found a way, a formula to balance private (and) professional life so that we are able to outdo ourselves in tennis and still compete at the highest level after many years, still being motivated, still being mentally fresh and of course physically prepared and fit to compete against young players in the best-of-five set. “

The 32-year-old Djokovic has had four major titles since he was 30, the same number as Federer. Only one man has won more in this phase of his career in the professional era: Nadal, 33, has five such championships.

Of course, they also occupy the first three places in the history of men’s trophies at Majors. Federer leads at 20, one ahead of Nadal.

Djokovic has quickly climbed to 16, including a record seven at Melbourne Park by securing four of the last six places.

“It seems to me that my career has been a series of several years. I think each sequence has different living conditions and situations that have made me the person and player I am today. I just had to adapt. ” these emerging circumstances develop, somehow become stronger and find meaning and motivation in each of these phases, “said Djokovic in paragraphs, as he often does.

“I mean, I am a completely different person, I have a completely different life today than I did five years ago. I am the father of two children. Obviously things are not as they were five or ten years ago. I know that,” he said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better or worse. It’s just different.”

Another factor that initially seemed like a burden, but Djokovic now calls inspiration and motivator, is the boost he got to improve because he had to compete with Federer and Nadal in an era.

Djokovic is second in Australia – one place behind Nadal, one place in front of Federer – and is scheduled for the last game in the Rod Laver Arena on day 1, playing 37th at night against Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer, Serena Williams and 2019 champion Naomi Osaka play at this stadium during the day while Ash Barty, who will try to become the first Australian woman in 40 years to win the country’s major, plays in front of Djokovic at night.

The highly anticipated competition on the opening day is scheduled for the Margaret Court Arena: seven-time main champion Venus Williams (39) against Coco Gauff (15) won the matchup in the first round at Wimbledon last year.

The tennis world is waiting for a young man to take a step forward and win a big championship. there has been no first big winner under the age of 30 since 2014.

“Well, they’re getting closer. It’s obvious,” said Djokovic, mentioning 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev (second at the US Open last year against Nadal), 26-year-old Dominic Thiem (two-time) second at the French Open with Nadal) and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas (a semi-finalist at the Australian Open a year ago).

“They are very, very close. They are literally a sentence away,” added Djokovic. “On a certain day, in the very near future, I think that can happen. It will happen. It is inevitable. What are you missing? I don’t think they miss too much to be honest. “

