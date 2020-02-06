Arusa Qureshi

February 6, 2020

Before a new tour, the pioneer of modern dance music explains why his latest release is so heavily influenced by the state of the world

“It’s not the most beautiful hour of mankind,” says Josh Davis solemnly on the phone from California. ‘There is a line in the Ready Player One film that I really like: “People stopped fixing problems and just tried to survive”. I have the feeling that we are right there. ‘

As DJ Shadow, Davis has been at the forefront of hip-hop and electronic music innovation for over two decades. His pioneering instrumentals and ambitious collaborations led to some of the genre’s most groundbreaking works. Our Pathetic Age, the producer’s sixth studio album and the first full length since 2016, The Mountain Will Fall, is the latest in a long line of groundbreaking projects. The difference here is the spark that lit the fire. “In the past few years, I have published records several times that I felt the need to somehow tackle what I think is happening in the world. I don’t think (Our Pathetic Age) is a political album; I think it’s more of a humanistic album. ‘

With an hour and a half of fresh material, Our Pathetic Age is a mammoth record of two halves; The first is purely instrumental, with beat-driven soundscapes that wonderfully lead to a second section of rap collaborations with artists like Nas, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah and, perhaps unexpectedly, Sam Herring from Future Islands. “I think the music always controls it,” says Davis about the selection process behind the varied list of employees. ‘For “Drone Warfare” I literally wrote Pharoahe Monch’s name on the day I invented the title. With Sam (Herring) and the title track, I kind of warned him that I would get along very well with what he wrote and how he sang, and I wanted to publish it there before we even started working on it. But I was glad that he gave it; I couldn’t have done the song if he hadn’t noticed exactly how special I would be. ‘

There are certainly easier moments on the record, like on the herring track influenced by the disco, but on the whole Our Pathetic Age remains thematically dark, with Davis soundtracking playing a time that he at the same time thinks is extraordinary and disturbing , However, when asked about the artists’ demand to actively respond to the state of the world in their own works, he states: “I don’t think this should ever be taken as a responsibility because I think it limits an artist , I think art should reflect life, and I don’t think we are largely consumed by politics around the clock. I think you’re experiencing a number of emotions on an average day and I think it’s important for me and my music to do the same. ” Rocket Fuel ” is unfortunately a good feeling and I sometimes want to bring this energy out into the world. And then there are darker songs that hopefully touch a number of different textures and emotions. But I personally don’t think artists should be forced to react. ‘

From his groundbreaking debut in 1996 in endtroducing (widely recognized as the first LP made entirely from samples) to Our Pathetic Age, Davis never quite followed a formula or game plan, but decided set ideas and methods for the purpose of redefining continuation of renewal and divergence. Against this background, where does he stand about the current status of hip-hop and its development over the years?

“I think every genre has a golden age,” he explains methodically. “Every human enterprise will have moments of the greatest inspiration, and I feel that sometimes people are reluctant to assign golden ages because it naturally means that something is longer than it is. I think the same goes for hip hop. I think his golden age was the beginning in the early 70’s and then the peak in the late 80’s with records like 3 Feet High and Rising, Paul’s Boutique and Straight Outta Compton. For me, the rap you’re listening to on the radio doesn’t really have much to do with hip-hop culture in its original form, and I don’t think it’s controversial. I think it had its day for the most part. This does not mean that it is not worth the energy of people or the like. I firmly believe that it is important not just to live in the past and to keep busy with new music wherever innovations take place, be it grime, footwork or whatever genre. ‘

In Davis’ eyes, hip-hop may have lived through its golden era, but it remains an important proponent of the genre, both through its own releases and through its passion for the history of culture. The Tour for Our Pathetic Age will undoubtedly be a great chance to catch Master at work, a man who remains refreshingly humble after all these years, although he is still a massive inspiration for new generations of DJs and crate diggers on the around the world.

“To be honest, I’m excited to get out and I feel grateful,” he says. “When I started making music and going overseas, I felt very happy and somehow I felt happier over the years in the sense that I couldn’t have worked it out. I feel very happy to have an opportunity to express myself and my ideas about music. So it’s nothing but total gratitude from me. ‘

DJ Shadow, SWG3, Glasgow, Thu, February 27th, and tours.