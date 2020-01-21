DJ Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck, is born and welcomes the second child

advertisement

Round two! DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuckannounced the birth of their second child on Tuesday, January 21st.

“THANKS ALLAH!” Said the 44-year-old music producer about his Instagram unveiling. “THANKS TO MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR. JIN! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The American Music Award winner smiled on social media upload while earning Tuck’s doctor a high five point. The Louisian-born shared two other photos of himself in the hospital waiting for his child’s arrival.

Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock

The DJ “I’m the One” announced in September that the 44-year-old New York baby is expecting No. 2. “God is the greatest,” Khaled wrote on Instagram at the time. “I just wanted to inspire the world to be great and leave a legacy. Almost three years ago, when I found out that my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew that my life would change forever and that our legacy would soon be on the way. After this blessing, I released some of my biggest albums so far (Grateful and Father Of Asahd), which were inspired by its size. “

He went on to say, “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my Queen expects our heritage to expand. I feel more inspired than ever now … ALLAH, I love you so much! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I love you so much! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! “

Khaled and Tuck previously welcomed their son Asahd, now 2, in October 2016, and the former radio host snapped his son’s birth in tears.

His spokesman told us exclusively about Weekly: “DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck greet their son Asahd Tuck Khaled, a beautiful, healthy young icon who was born on October 23rd at 2:05 am. 2016. The meaning of Asahd is Lion in Arabic. “

