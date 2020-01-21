DJ Khaled greets his second son with wife Nicole Tuck

advertisement

Anotha one! DJ Khaled announced on Monday that he and his 11-year-old wife Nicole Tuck had welcomed their second child, a little boy. Although the couple haven’t yet shared the boy’s name or photo, Khaled recorded the process of his birth with a series of excited social media posts, starting with a photo of him and Tuck’s doctor, Dr. Jin.

“DR. JIN said you’re ready,” he wrote next to an emoji. “THANKS ALLAH!”

Khaled shared two more photos of the artist watching “I’m the One” and praying while his wife’s hospital bed is in the background, and announced that his son had officially released a picture of Dr. “THANKS TO MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN!” he wrote and ended with his slogan: “ANOTHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The couple are already parents of 3-year-old son Asahd, whom they announced as a big brother in September with a video of Tuck’s sonogram.

“Asahd, look at your brother! This is your brother,” Khaled said in the video. “God is great.”

Khaled wrote in the video: “I just wanted to inspire the world to be great and leave a legacy. Almost three years ago when I found out that my queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew my life was for would change forever and forever legacy would soon be on the way. “

“I feel more inspired than ever. As we go on this trip, I take FANLUV with me so that love and blessings can flow into the world! #FAMILY God is the greatest,” he added. “MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD, WE HAVE ONE! ALLAH, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! MY QUEEN, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! MUCH! #WETHEBEST!”

Credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor, Getty

